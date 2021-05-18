Yellow M1 iMac Gets Unboxed, Showing Its Color-Matched Accessories, Initial Performance Results and More

The M1 iMac will not officially launch until May 21, Friday, but that does not mean we cannot get an early look at the yellow finish courtesy of a YouTuber. You can check out all the color-matched accessories and how it performs.

Unboxing Shows the Higher-End M1 iMac Sporting an 8-Core CPU and 8-Core GPU

The unboxing was spotted by MacRumors, with the yellow M1 iMac belonging to YouTuber Gadget Guy. We should all consider him lucky, as not only is he getting a first look at Apple’s latest ‘All in One’, but it is the top-end model sporting an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. In the video, you can see the color-matched accessories, which include a Magic Keyboard supporting Touch ID, along with a braided power cable, and Magic Mouse, which for some reason, has the same annoying charging port position.

M1 iMac Thrashes Apple’s Previous-Generation All-in-One With up to a 56 Percent Multi-Core Performance Boost

The M1 iMac unboxing video also shows how the power cable magnetically attaches to the machine, with Gadget Guy showing the comparison between its 1080p FaceTime camera and the 720p camera belonging to the 2020 MacBook Air. For users that will eventually want to get the M1 iMac and claim bragging rights on its performance, the YouTuber also conducted some benchmarks.

With the M1 chip paired with 8GB of unified RAM, running Geekbench scored single-core and multi-core scores of 1752 and 7702, respectively, along with a Cinebench R23 score of 7783. A previous benchmark run of the M1 iMac shows it performs around the same, beating the previous generation 21.5-inch iMac with an Intel processor quite comprehensively. Gadget Guy also ran a Blackmagic Disk Speed Test, revealing the new iMac’s SSD is blazing fast, recording 2900MB/s write speeds and 3000MB/s read speeds. Unfortunately, the YouTuber did not mention the total capacity.

The 3.5mm audio jack on the side of the M1 iMac shows just how thin the machine is, and the Gadget Guy also reveals how to set up macOS, along with Touch ID, not to mention running iOS apps and viewing pictures on that crisp 4.5K Retina Display. Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the video was made private, so it is not available for public viewing. Hopefully, when it does become available, we will update our readers, so stay tuned.