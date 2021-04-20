Apple Has Not Changed the Magic Mouse’s Infuriating Bottom Charging Port Location With the New M1 iMac Unveiling

As much as customers love Apple changing the design of the M1 iMac while also using its custom silicon, they will equally loathe that the company has stuck with the same approach when it comes to the accessories. No, we are not talking about the new Magic Keyboard that now supports Touch ID, we are referring to the Magic Mouse. If you thought that Apple finally changed that horrible charging port location, well, you would be dead wrong.

The Only Change Here Is That the Magic Mouse Will Arrive in the Same Colors as the Redesigned iMac

Speaking with The Verge, Apple clarified on the charging port location of the Magic Mouse, or the Magic Mouse 2, if we are taking actual model names. What that means is that when customers unbox their shiny next M1 iMac, they will notice that the mouse will need to be charged in the same fashion as they have done on their previous-generation iMacs. For the last five years, Apple has not changed the charging port’s location, and it looks like the company will stick with the same design, for whatever reason.

Apple AirTag has an IP67 Rating, Can Stay Submerged Under a Meter of Water for 30 Minutes

If it matters to you, the Magic Mouse 2 will arrive in the same finish as the M1 iMac. If you recall, Apple will now offer seven different finishes for its latest ‘All in One’. Apple did not clarify why it decided to keep the charging port location retained, but that will definitely not stop customers from purchasing third-party wireless mice. At least with those purchases, you will be able to charge them from the front and use them in unison.

Some latest wireless mice also support USB-C charging, so you will not have to worry about carrying around a separate cable. We do not know when Apple will get on with the latest trends, at least when its Magic Mouse 2 is concerned. Hopefully, when a new iMac arrives in the market. Until then, you either use what you get, or purchase a different mouse.

News Source: The Verge