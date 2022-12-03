Engineer Removes ‘Chin’ Bezel From M1 iMac, Giving It a Uniform Design Like Apple’s Standalone Monitors

Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac was a breath of fresh air thanks to its significant design change, but some eagle-eyed critics were quick to point out that ‘chin’ bezel, but it turns out that it was present for a reason. The lower part of the ‘All in One’ houses the logic board, including the M1 chipset and other ports. This change was preferred as it allowed Apple to keep the chassis extremely thin. However, one engineer called ‘Technology Hunter’ found a way around it, removing the bezel and giving you an entirely new design.

New M1 iMac Design Required a Brand New Chassis Milled out From CNC Aluminum

It can be assumed that the reason Apple intended for a bezel to be placed at the bottom of the M1 iMac was to separate it from the display. Assuming the company launched a product with an entire panel at the front, the heat generated from the components would have reduced the lifespan of the display, with your hard-earned cash going down the drain.

On the Chinese social network Bilibili, one individual decides to give the M1 iMac a new look, but there are some drawbacks to this approach too. For instance, the design change required a new chassis to be machined using CNC aluminum, which would make the part quite expensive when produced alone or on a larger scale.

If Apple followed the same path, it would either have meant a more expensive M1 iMac for consumers or the company reducing its profits to sell the ‘All in One’ at a reasonable price. We also have not talked about the e-waste generated from this process, and given Apple’s stance on a greener environment, we are confident the technology giant could not entertain this decision.

The previous iMac design had a bulge at the back that was present due to the space required for additional cooling and the components. With Apple switching to custom chipsets, it can freely design, and mass produce razor-thin machines, even if it means that some people will not be pleased with the end result. If you want to check out the entire process of how the M1 iMac was designed, make sure to click on the source link below.

News Source: Bilibili