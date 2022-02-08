Apple Considered Bringing Face ID to M1 iMac But it Did Not go Through

Apple launched the 24-inch iMac last year in April with an all-new design and its custom chip. However, the company was planning to add more features to the mix. We are now discovering that Apple considered bringing Face ID to its 24-inch iMac with an M1 chip. The revamped design could have been altered if Apple did adopt Face ID in the M1 iMac. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Was Once Planning to Bring Face ID to the 24-Inch iMac With M1 Chip But iMac Pro Seems to Be The Likely Option

It was reported in the past that Face ID will be coming to the Mac lineup in the future. Now, it was reported by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power newsletter that Apple considered bringing Face ID to the M1 iMac. Gurman mentioned that Face ID was "in the cards for the original M1 iMac." It is not yet clear what made Apple ditch the idea since it would have made the entire authentication process more natural and easy compared to Touch ID in the new Magic Keyboard.

“Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac. Naturally, the iMac is the thickest Mac with a built-in display since Apple’s laptops have fairly thin screens.”

Other than the iMac, Gurman also highlighted that Face ID should not be expected on MacBooks anytime soon. However, another iMac or external monitor could get Face ID for enhanced authentication. What this means is that the company can potentially add Face ID in its forthcoming iMac Pro or the Pro Display XDR. However, the final word rests with Apple, so be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

“At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn’t exist. So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it.”

According to recent reports, Apple is gearing to launch the 27-inch iMac Pro sometime later this year. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. As for now, do you think Face ID would have been a better option on the iMac rather than Touch ID on the Magic Keyboard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.