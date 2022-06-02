  ⋮  

Intel’s Flagship Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K 24 Core CPU & Flagship Arc A770 Graphics Card Spotted

By Hassan Mujtaba
Intel's upcoming flagship desktop CPU and GPU, the 24 Core Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K & Arc A770 graphics cards have been spotted online.

The two upcoming components were spotted by TUM_APISAK in the not so user-friendly, User Benchmark database. The outlet is known to show biased in favor of Intel's CPUs and NVIDIA's GPUs. It is still a decent resource for hardware leaks but performance leaks should only be of usage if we compare the same vendor due to the aforementioned bias.

Alleged Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU-Z Shows Up To 68 MB Cache: Higher Clocks & Increased Cache Designed To Tackle AMD’s Raphael ‘Zen 4’ CPUs

With that said, the UserBenchmark database has now listed an Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU which matches its specs with the upcoming flagship, the Core i9-13900K. The CPU is still an early sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. From previous rumors, we can expect as much as 68 MB of the total 'Game' cache on this chip. The clocks, being an early sample, are maintained at a 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. This is still pretty low compared to the leaks which have pointed out up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks.

Intel's Raptor Lake and Arc A-Series flagship desktop CPU and GPU have been leaked at UserBenchmark. (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK)

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU NameP-Core CountE-Core CountTotal Core / ThreadP-Core Base / Boost (Max)P-Core Boost (All-Core)E-Core Base / BoostE-Core Boost (All-Core)CacheTDPMSRP
Intel Core i9-13900K81624 / 32TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA68 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i9-12900K8816 / 243.2 / 5.2 GHz5.0 GHz (All Core)2.4 / 3.9 GHz3.7 GHz (All Core)30 MB125W (PL1)
241W (PL2)		$599 US
Intel Core i7-13700K8816 / 24TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA54 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i7-12700K8412 / 203.6 / 5.0 GHz4.7 GHz (All Core)2.7 / 3.8 GHz3.6 GHz (All Core)25 MB125W (PL1)
190W (PL2)		$419 US
Intel Core i5-13600K6814 / 20TBA / TBA?TBATBATBA44 MB125W (PL1)
228W (PL2)		TBA
Intel Core i5-12600K6410 / 163.7 / 4.9 GHz4.5 GHz (All Core)2.8 / 3.6 GHz3.4 GHz (All Core)20 MB125W (PL1)
150W (PL2)		$299 US

In terms of performance, the CPU actually managed to be slightly faster than the Core i9-12900K. This is mostly due to the increased number of cores and threads. Despite the lower clocks, Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K shows a 6% improvement in Single-Core and a 24% uplift in the multi-thread performance tests which is nice for an early sample with such low clock speeds. The results are as follows:

Besides the Raptor Lake Desktop CPU, the leaked system was also running a flagship Intel Arc A770 graphics card. The Arc A770 is an ACM-G10-based graphics card for desktops, featuring up to 32 Xe Cores, 4096 ALUs, and clock speeds of up to 2.4 GHz. The graphics card is expected to launch in 8GB and 16GB of GDDR6 memory flavors. It is also anticipated to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 3070 series of cards in terms of performance. However, the performance within the UserBenchmark database shows that the drivers still aren't working as intended due to such poor graphics performance.

Intel ARC ACM-G10 vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

Graphics Card NameIntel ARC A770NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 TiAMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
GPU NameACM-G10NVIDIA GA104AMD Navi 22
ArchitectureXe-HPGAmpereRDNA 2
Process NodeTSMC 6nmSamsung 8nmTSMC 7nm
Die Size406mm2392mm2335mm2
Transistors21.7B17.4B17.2B
Transistor Density53.4M Transistors/mm244.4M Transistors/mm251.2M Transistors/mm2
FP32 Cores32 Xe Cores48 SM Units40 Compute Units
FP32 Units409661442560
Max Clock~2400 MHz1770 MHz2581 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs~20 TFLOPs21.75 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs
Memory Bus256-bit256-bit192-bit
Memory Capacity16 GB GDDR68 GB GDDR6X12 GB GDDR6
LaunchQ2 2022Q2 2021Q1 2021

With that said, both the Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs and Intel's Arc GPU lineup for desktops will launch around the same time in the second half of this year.

