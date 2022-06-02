Intel’s Flagship Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K 24 Core CPU & Flagship Arc A770 Graphics Card Spotted

Intel's upcoming flagship desktop CPU and GPU, the 24 Core Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K & Arc A770 graphics cards have been spotted online.

Intel's Upcoming 24 Core Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K Desktop CPU & Arc A770 Desktop Graphics Card Spotted

The two upcoming components were spotted by TUM_APISAK in the not so user-friendly, User Benchmark database. The outlet is known to show biased in favor of Intel's CPUs and NVIDIA's GPUs. It is still a decent resource for hardware leaks but performance leaks should only be of usage if we compare the same vendor due to the aforementioned bias.

Alleged Intel Core i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPU-Z Shows Up To 68 MB Cache: Higher Clocks & Increased Cache Designed To Tackle AMD’s Raphael ‘Zen 4’ CPUs

With that said, the UserBenchmark database has now listed an Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU which matches its specs with the upcoming flagship, the Core i9-13900K. The CPU is still an early sample that features 24 cores and 32 threads in an 8 P-Core and 16 E-Core configuration. From previous rumors, we can expect as much as 68 MB of the total 'Game' cache on this chip. The clocks, being an early sample, are maintained at a 2.4 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost. This is still pretty low compared to the leaks which have pointed out up to 5.8 GHz boost clocks.

Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake-S & 13th Gen Raptor Lake-S Desktop CPU Comparison (Preliminary):

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) Cache TDP MSRP Intel Core i9-13900K 8 16 24 / 32 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 68 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz (All Core) 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz (All Core) 30 MB 125W (PL1)

241W (PL2) $599 US Intel Core i7-13700K 8 8 16 / 24 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 54 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz (All Core) 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz (All Core) 25 MB 125W (PL1)

190W (PL2) $419 US Intel Core i5-13600K 6 8 14 / 20 TBA / TBA? TBA TBA TBA 44 MB 125W (PL1)

228W (PL2) TBA Intel Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz (All Core) 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz (All Core) 20 MB 125W (PL1)

150W (PL2) $299 US

In terms of performance, the CPU actually managed to be slightly faster than the Core i9-12900K. This is mostly due to the increased number of cores and threads. Despite the lower clocks, Intel's Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K shows a 6% improvement in Single-Core and a 24% uplift in the multi-thread performance tests which is nice for an early sample with such low clock speeds. The results are as follows:

Besides the Raptor Lake Desktop CPU, the leaked system was also running a flagship Intel Arc A770 graphics card. The Arc A770 is an ACM-G10-based graphics card for desktops, featuring up to 32 Xe Cores, 4096 ALUs, and clock speeds of up to 2.4 GHz. The graphics card is expected to launch in 8GB and 16GB of GDDR6 memory flavors. It is also anticipated to compete with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 3070 series of cards in terms of performance. However, the performance within the UserBenchmark database shows that the drivers still aren't working as intended due to such poor graphics performance.

Intel ARC ACM-G10 vs NVIDIA GA104 & AMD Navi 22 GPUs

Graphics Card Name Intel ARC A770 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU Name ACM-G10 NVIDIA GA104 AMD Navi 22 Architecture Xe-HPG Ampere RDNA 2 Process Node TSMC 6nm Samsung 8nm TSMC 7nm Die Size 406mm2 392mm2 335mm2 Transistors 21.7B 17.4B 17.2B Transistor Density 53.4M Transistors/mm2 44.4M Transistors/mm2 51.2M Transistors/mm2 FP32 Cores 32 Xe Cores 48 SM Units 40 Compute Units FP32 Units 4096 6144 2560 Max Clock ~2400 MHz 1770 MHz 2581 MHz FP32 TFLOPs ~20 TFLOPs 21.75 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Capacity 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6 Launch Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

With that said, both the Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs and Intel's Arc GPU lineup for desktops will launch around the same time in the second half of this year.