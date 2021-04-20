Apple’s Redesigned iMac Arrives With the Company’s Custom M1 Chip, Along With Multiple Finishes & 4.5K Display

Apple’s redesigned iMac is officially here, and for those that wanted to personalize their workspace, the new machine is available in multiple colors and best of all, the new products arrive with the company’s custom silicon. Here are all details.

Apple’s Newest iMac Has Reduced by Over 50 Percent in Volume and Arrives in Seven Different Finishes

Apple’s latest iMac features a 24-inch 4.5K display and is powered by the M1 chip. Strange enough, the M1 is the same custom SoC that is running in the company’s family of portable Macs, so customers might be wondering why it has not arrived in something more powerful. One of the biggest changes arriving for the M1 iMac is the reduction of its volume. The machine’s overall volume has been reduced by over 50 percent, so it measures just 11.5mm in thickness.

That is a significant reduction and we can assume that is all thanks to the efficiency of the M1 chip, which does not require such a beefy cooling solution. The new 24-inch iMac also features an upgraded FaceTime camera with a 1080p resolution, effectively doubling the resolution of the previous-generation entry-level iMac. The M1’s Neural Engine will also improve video quality. For audio quality, there is a beamforming three-microphone array, coupled with six speakers that support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.









For connectivity, the redesigned iMac features four USB-C ports, out of which four support the Thunderbolt standard, along with a new rear power connector and an Ethernet port. Customers can also choose three different keyboards, which are color-matched to the iMac and all those keyboards finally support Touch ID. For pricing, the new iMac starts at $1,299 and will ship in May. There is also a higher-tier model that costs $1,499 and provides slightly better GPU performance than the base variant.







For what you are getting, do you think the redesigned iMac is worth the money? Tell us down in the comments.