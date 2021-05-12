M1 iMac Thrashes Apple’s Previous-Generation All-in-One With up to a 56 Percent Multi-Core Performance Boost
Apple’s M1 iMac is significantly faster than the previous-generation 21.5-inch iMac, according to the latest benchmark scores. In fact, the multi-core results show that Apple’s custom M1 chip is a significant upgrade over the Intel processor running in the older machine.
Unfortunately, the M1 iMac Is Not Powerful Enough to Beat Apple’s 27-inch iMac, but It Was Not Designed That Way
Both single-core and multi-core scores of the M1 iMac have been spotted on Geekbench, with MacRumors providing a comparison of the 21.5-inch iMac’s performance results as well. The details are given below, and you will see how big of a leap the M1 chip offers over Intel’s 6-core Core i7-8700.
M1 iMac
- Single-core results - 1739
- Multi-core results - 7625
21.5-inch iMac
- Single-core results - 1109
- Multi-core results - 6014
In single-core, the M1 iMac is 24 percent faster than the 21.5-inch iMac and up to 56 percent faster in the multi-core category. While these are impressive gains, it is disappointing to see that the redesigned iMac cannot beat the high-end 27-inch iMac armed with Intel’s 10th-generation processors. However, lower-end models of the 27-inch are no match for the M1 chip, which suggests that picking up the 24-inch model is still a better buy as it costs less money and provides more value.
Of course, this is not the last time we will hear about Apple’s custom chipset adventures, and if you were waiting for something more powerful, then we have excellent news for you. Apple is said to bring its latest and greatest M1X, or M2 chipset later in the year, so if you want to learn more about it, check out our in-depth roundup, where we have discussed a multitude of topics, including specifications.
