You Will be Able to Buy the M1 iMac in Any Color Directly from an Apple Store Starting Next Week

Good news; you will be able to buy the 24-inch M1 iMac in the color of your choice starting next week.

Apple's 24-inch iMac in Purple, Yellow and Orange Will be Available in Stores Starting Next Week Apart from the Usually Available Color Options

The new M1 iMac is available in a wide range of colors including blue, silver, pink, green, purple yellow and orange. But, in order to get the last three colors, namely purple, yellow and orange, you have to place an order for it online. The other three are available to buy right from an Apple Store where the iMac is officially available.

Spotify is Happy with Judge’s Verdict in Apple vs. Epic Case Despite Apple Winning 9 out of 10 Rulings

However, according to Mark Gurman, you should be able to buy purple, yellow and orange flavors of the iMac right from an Apple Store next week. This will happen right after the California Streaming iPhone 13 event.

Given how much fluctuation in stock we have seen in the past few weeks, it is probably a good idea to grab an iMac in your favorite color by simply ordering online from Apple's website. But, if you are feeling super lucky, it is best to call your local Apple Store ahead of time to ensure they have the M1 iMac you need, in the color that you require.