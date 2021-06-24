Windows 11 Widgets Powered By AI Will Soon Be Open to Developers

The Windows 11 that we have been waiting for since the leaks last week has finally been revealed. The event introduced some exciting new features for the new generation of Windows. This includes Windows 11 widgets that will now allow developers to create better and more interactive experiences. Widgets have already been popular on Android and iOS, so this will definitely help Microsoft keep up with the market competition.

Windows 11 Widgets

It was initially believed before the launch that widgets would be limited to content from Microsoft, but now it seems that the company is opening the platform to the developers. This will open a new set of opportunities for the company.

Windows 11 Fixes Taskbar at the Bottom – You Won’t Be Able to Dock It Elsewhere

According to Panos Panay, the widgets will be a ‘beautiful sheet of glass’ that will deliver a personalized feed and is AI-powered.

"Today, we often pick up our phones to check the news, weather or notifications," the company explains. "Now, you can open a similarly curated view directly from your desktop."

When you open your personalized feed it slides across your screen like a sheet of glass so it doesn’t disrupt what you’re doing. For creators and publishers, Widgets also opens new real estate within Windows to deliver personalized content. Our aspiration is to create a vibrant pipeline for global brands and local creators alike, in a way that both consumers and creators can benefit.

Unfortunately, we weren’t given more details about how this feature will work, but we hope that soon we will know more about this as soon as the developers have access to the widgets.

How excited are you about Windows 11? SUPER Excited!

Meh...

More drama for Microsoft. View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

To learn more about today's Windows 11 announcement: