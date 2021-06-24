After the release of Windows 10 back in 2015, Microsoft had promised free upgrades for eligible devices for one year. However, that offer was extended and continues to work to this day. Now that the company is ready to move on with the introduction of Windows 11, it was expected that it'll still be a free upgrade.

This has just been confirmed by Microsoft itself and through its health checker that just went live. Microsoft's system health checker verifies if your device meets the requirements to make the Windows 11 upgrade (shared by @_h0x0d_).

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for eligible devices

if you want to get this free upgrade when it goes live, you will need to confirm whether your device is ready for the new Windows 11. You can download this app through this link or just check the list of minimum requirements here.

If you do download the health checker, it will show you whether you can make the upgrade to Windows 11 or not. As shared earlier, the company has increased several of the minimum Windows 10 system requirements with the release of Windows 11. Once you install it, just go through the steps and you will see the following message:

"Introducing Windows 11. Let's check if this PC meets the system requirements. If it does, you can get the free upgrade when it's available."

Apparently, this health checker isn't just checking the hardware minimum requirements but also software for any potential compatibility issues. Several users with eligible hardware are getting the following alert:

We will know more once the Preview Builds start dropping for Windows Insiders next week. Microsoft is making "some" exceptions for Insiders already registered with the Dev Channel; for details, check out this piece.

