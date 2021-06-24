Windows 11 may be sharing its foundations with Windows 10, it is still bringing significant design changes to the operating system. While Microsoft has detailed the operating system today, giving us an early look at it, we will only get to know this new OS more once the release process begins next week (Insiders only, at first).

This means we might find some surprises that not everyone would like. For example, hidden in a list of deprecated features, the Windows maker explains that the location of Taskbar is fixed to the bottom of the screen, which could be a deal-breaker for those who are fond of docking it elsewhere.

Here is how Windows 11 Taskbar changes things up

People is no longer present on the Taskbar.

Some icons may no longer appear in the System Tray (systray) for upgraded devices including previous customizations.

Alignment to the bottom of the screen is the only location allowed.

Apps can no longer customize areas of the Taskbar.

While there may be some losses, there are also some wins with the Windows 11 release. For example, Microsoft will no longer bundle Cortana with the first boot experience. It also won't be pinned to the Taskbar.

Here is the complete list of Windows 11 feature changes and deprecations:

Cortana will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar.

will no longer be included in the first boot experience or pinned to the Taskbar. Desktop wallpaper cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account.

cannot be roamed to or from device when signed in with a Microsoft account. Internet Explorer is disabled. Microsoft Edge is the recommended replacement and includes IE Mode which may be useful in certain scenarios. Math Input Panel is removed. Math Recognizer will install on demand and includes the math input control and recognizer. Math inking in apps like OneNote are not impacted by this change.

Quick Status from the Lockscreen and associated settings are removed.

S Mode is only available now for Windows 11 Home edition.

Snipping Tool continues to be available but the old design and functionality in the Windows 10 version has been replaced with those of the app previously known as Snip & Sketch.

Tablet Mode is removed and new functionality and capability is included for keyboard attach and detach postures.

Timeline is removed. Some similar functionality is available in Microsoft Edge.

Touch Keyboard will no longer dock and undock keyboard layouts on screen sizes 18 inches and larger.

Wallet is removed.

Start is significantly changed in Windows 11 including the following key deprecations and removals: Named groups and folders of apps are no longer supported and the layout is not currently resizable. Pinned apps and sites will not migrate when upgrading from Windows 10. Live Tiles are no longer available. For glanceable, dynamic content, see the new Widgets feature.



Microsoft added that it will no longer install the following apps on new devices or those who choose to clean install Windows 11.

