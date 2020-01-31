Wccftech Community’s Best of 2019, Best of the Decade, Most Anticipated of 2020 Polls

At last, after our final list, it is time for the Wccftech community to vote on all the games we've carefully selected in the respective categories.

This year, we do not only have the best games of 2019 and the most anticipated of 2020 to pick, but also the best games of the 2010 decade. As a reminder, just like last year, when looking at the most anticipated upcoming games we have elected to forego all those titles that do not have a release window at all. That means no Age of Empires IV, no Babylon's Fall, no Baldur's Gate III, no Bayonetta 3, no Beyond Good & Evil 2, no Diablo IV, no Elden Ring, no Everwild, no Metroid Prime 4, no Overwatch 2, no Path of Exile 2, no Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, no Shin Megami Tensei V, no Star Citizen, no Starfield, no System Shock 3.

The polls will last until next Friday. On Saturday, February 8th, we will announce the winners of Wccftech's Community Awards and those of the Staff Awards, too. Let the votes begin!

Check our Best of 2019 series: Action, Adventure, Horror, Indie, Fighting, Platform, Strategy & Simulation, Sports and Racing, Roleplaying, Shooters, Multiplayer

Best of 2019

What was the best action game of 2019? Devil May Cry V

Astral Chain

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best shooter game of 2019? Gears 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Borderlands 3

Metro Exodus

Far Cry: New Dawn

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Apex Legends View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best roleplaying game of 2019? Disco Elysium

Greedfall

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Dragon Quest Builders 2

The Outer Worlds

Indivisible

Kingdom Hearts III View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best adventure game of 2019? Outer Wilds

Lost Ember

Draugen

Concrete Genie

Heaven's Vault

Life is Strange 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best horror game of 2019? Resident Evil 2

A Plague Tale: Innocence

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Moons of Madness

Devotion View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best fighting game of 2019? Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Dead or Alive 6

Mordhau View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best platform game of 2019? Super Mario Maker 2

My Friend Pedro

Yoshi's Crafted World

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best strategy/simulation game of 2019? Total War: Three Kingdoms

Planet Zoo

Untitled Goose Game

John Wick Hex

Wargroove

Football Manager 2020 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best sports/racing game of 2019? DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

GRID

Football Manager 2020

PES 2020

Cricket 19

Lonely Mountains: Downhill View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best multiplayer game of 2019? Remnant: From the Ashes

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Apex Legends

Fortnite

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep/New Light View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best indie game released in 2019? Disco Elysium

Heaven's Vault

Afterparty

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Outer Wilds

Sunless Skies View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the Game of the Year released in 2019? Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Devil May Cry 5

Control

Metro Exodus

Borderlands 3

Apex Legends

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Disco Elysium

Life is Strange 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Check our Best of the 2010 Decade series: Indie, Adventure, Strategy & Simulation, RPG, Action, Shooter, Fighting, Horror, Platformers, Multiplayer

Best of the 2010 Decade

What was the best action game of the 2010 decade? God of War (2018)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Horizon Zero Dawn

Batman: Arkham City

Bayonetta 2

Vanquish

Dying Light

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

The Last of Us

Red Dead Redemption 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best roleplaying game of the 2010 decade? Fallout: New Vegas

Dark Souls

Persona 5

Mass Effect 2

NieR: Automata

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Divinity: Original Sin II

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Disco Elysium View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best shooter game of the 2010 decade? Halo Reach

Prey (2017)

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

DOOM (2016)

Rainbow Six: Siege

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Titanfall 2

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Metro Redux View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best adventure game of the 2010 decade? The Wolf Among Us

Gone Home

Firewatch

What Remains of Edith Finch

Life is Strange

Journey

Night in the Woods

The Witness

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Abzû View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best horror game of the 2010 decade? Dead Space 2

Resident Evil 7

Alan Wake

P.T.

Outlast

Dying Light

Raging Loop

The Walking Dead: The Final Season

Alien: Isolation

Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best fighting game of the 2010 decade? Ultra Street Fighter IV

Tekken 7

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Injustice 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Ultimate Marvel VS Capcom 3

Skullgirls

King of Fighters XIII

Mortal Kombat X

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best platform game of the 2010 decade? Super Mario Odyssey

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Super Mario Maker 2

Littlebigplanet 3

Super Meat Boy

Super Mario Galaxy 2

Cuphead

Sonic Mania

Ori and the Blind Forest

Rayman Legends View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best indie game of the 2010 decade? Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outer Wilds

Bastion

FTL: Faster Than Light

Papers, Please

Undertale

Minecraft

Rocket League

Disco Elysium View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best strategy/simulation game of the 2010 decade? Total War: Three Kingdoms

Football Manager 2020

Civilization VI

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Dota 2

XCOM 2

Stardew Valley

Starcraft II: Wings of Liberty

Papers, Please

Crusader Kings II View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best sports/racing game of the 2010 decade? WWE 2K14

Forza Horizon 4

PES 2020

Gran Turismo 6

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

DiRT Rally 2.0

F1 2019

Ridiculous Fishing

FIFA 17

Rocket League View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best multiplayer game of the 2010 decade? Minecraft

GTA Online

Rocket League

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Rainbow Six: Siege

Overwatch

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Fortnite

GT Sport

Path of Exile View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What was the best game released in the 2010 decade? The Last of Us

Grand Theft Auto V

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

God of War (2018)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Dark Souls

Red Dead Redemption 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Mass Effect 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

Check our Most Anticipated of 2020 series: RPG, Shooter, Platformer, Fighting, Action, Horror, Strategy & Simulation, Indie, Sports & Racing, Adventure, Multiplayer

Most Anticipated of 2020

What is your most anticipated action game of 2020? Marvel's Avengers

The Last of Us Part II

No More Heroes III

Resident Evil 3

Streets of Rage 4

Journey to the Savage Planet

The Pathless

Godfall

Nioh 2

Ghost of Tsushima View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated roleplaying game of 2020? Cyberpunk 2077

Dying Light 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Tales of Arise

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Nioh 2

Godfall

Bravely Default II View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated shooter game of 2020? Disintegration

DOOM Eternal

Halo Infinite

Half-Life: Alyx

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond

Iron Man VR

Rainbow Six Quarantine

XIII View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated adventure game of 2020? The Suicide of Rachel Foster

In Other Waters

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Way to the Woods

Tell Me Why

Twin Mirror View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated fighting game of 2020? Fight of Animals

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl:r]

Guilty Gear Strive

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated platform game of 2020? Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Little Nightmares 2

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Psychonauts 2

Super Meat Boy Forever

Freedom Planet 2 View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated horror game of 2020? The Last of Us Part II

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Once Upon a Time in Roswell

Resident Evil 3

Little Nightmares 2

Maid of Sker

System Shock View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated strategy/simulation game of 2020? Total War Saga: Troy

Humankind

Football Manager 2021

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Ooblets

Crusader Kings III

Empire of Sin

Surviving the Aftermath View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated sports/racing game of 2020? Broomstick League

Golf With Your Friends

Ride 4

FIFA 21

PES 2021

Session

Fast & Furious: Crossroads View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated indie game of 2020? Spiritfarer

Carrion

Psychonauts 2

Sable

Moving Out

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Oddworld: Soulstorm

The Pathless View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated multiplayer game of 2020? Halo Infinite

Marvel's Avengers

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Godfall

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.

What is your most anticipated game of 2020? DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Avengers

Cyberpunk 2077

Halo Infinite

Dying Light 2

Half-Life: Alyx

Animal Crossing: New Horizons View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.