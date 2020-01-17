Wccftech’s Most Anticipated Shooter Games of 2020 – The Year of the Great Comebacks

2019 has been a very interesting year for shooter games. Not counting the new entry in the Call of Duty series, last year saw the return of beloved franchises with Far Cry: New Dawn, Metro Exodus, Rage 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

2020 is setting out to be just as good as 2019, with the return of more popular franchises like DOOM, Half-Life, and Halo and the release of games that try to do things differently. No matter your preference, you have a lot to look forward to.

Disintegration (2020)

Disintegration, in development by V1 Interactive for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, is, without a doubt, one of the most interesting first-person shooters releasing this year, thanks to its unique blend of FPS and real-time strategy games elements.

In the game, players take control of a Gravcycle, a futuristic tank, and send out their ground troops to defeat the enemies and dominate the battlefield. Players will have to manage their troops once they are sent out, so battles against other Gravcycles quickly become a test not only of shooting skills but also of wits.

With a full-single player campaign and PvP multiplayer, Disintegration will become the game to get for those looking for a truly different FPS to play in 2020.

Following the release of the acclaimed DOOM, id Software is back at it with DOOM Eternal, a game that promises to take everything that made the 2016 game great and amp it up to 100 and beyond.

In DOOM, Doom Guy fought demons in hell, but in DOOM Eternal, Hell itself has come to Earth, and our main character has no intention of letting demons get the upper hand, readying his arsenal for a battle that promises to be epic and extremely bloody.

Like its predecessor, DOOM Eternal's mechanics are deeply rooted in classic first-person shooters, with a fast-paced shooting experience that is markedly different from most modern FPS. The experience will be enhanced by new melee weapons, improved movement, new enemies and new multiplayer modes such as Invasion Mode, an asynchronous multiplayer mode that will allow players to become a demon invading other players' games.

DOOM Eternal is setting out to be a great mix of classic FPS action with some innovative features that will make it a game that all shooters fans will enjoy.

Half-Life: Alyx (March 2020)

Half-Life: Alyx was the most surprising announcement made in 2019, and it is easy to see why. The series by Valve has gone on hiatus in 2007 after the release of Half-Life 2: Episode Two, and most fans were resigned to the fact that it would be the final entry in the series.

Half-Life: Alyx stars Alyx Vance during her fight against the Combine, which took place before Half-Life 2, giving players a chance to learn more about the character. While the game is a VR title, Valve promised that Half-Life: Alyx will retain everything that made the series great, such as puzzle-solving, deep environmental interactions, and visceral combat.

While hype alone could make the game successful, there's no doubt that Half-Life Alyx could also be a step forward for VR games as a whole. For this, the game is definitely among the most anticipated titles releasing this year.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (2020)

Yet another long-awaited comeback of a major franchise that will only be available for Virtual Reality devices. Specifically, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is an Oculus Rift exclusive (though there are non-official ways to play the game on other VR headsets).

What's really promising about it is the developer. After the successes garnered for Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn is considered the new golden goose for Electronic Arts. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is said to have been developed with a very high budget compared to usual Virtual Reality releases and will include both a 'deep single player campaign' and multiplayer modes.

The final entry in the VR shooter trifecta, Iron Man VR is in development at Camouflaj, the studio behind République. It'll be a PlayStation VR exclusive, which means only PlayStation 4 users will get to play it.

Not too much is known about the game, despite its close release date. We do know Iron Man VR will feature a full single player campaign with nonlinear progression, deep customization, and even areas with optional missions. Given the popularity of the Iron Man character following Robert Downey Jr.'s interpretation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this could be a surprise hit.

Halo Infinite (Holiday 2020)

Halo Infinite will mark not only the return of the beloved series following Halo 5: Guardians but also the beginning of a new console generation, as it will be the crown jewel of the Xbox Series X launch lineup.

Very little is currently known about the game in development by 343 Industries, other than the fact that Master Chief will be front and center for this new space adventure, which once again takes him on one of the titular Halo rings. The only trailer released so far seems to suggest a bigger scope than in previous entries, and the power of the new Microsoft console could be just what 343 Industries needs to propel the popular series to new heights.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine (2020)

The Rainbow Six series is beloved among those looking for tactical shooter gameplay, and it looks like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine will provide a new setting and premise that will set it apart from its predecessors, starting with its PvE focus.

For the first time in the series, players will not have to team-up and deal with a typical terrorist attack, but with a virus threat. This fact alone promises to spice up the experience considerably, with players not only having to fight against infected but also to rescue those that contracted the virus but have yet to turn.

Information is currently scarce on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, but there's little doubt that Ubisoft will deliver on all fronts, also considering the excellent post-launch support of Rainbow Six Siege.

XIII (2020)

XIII may not be an original FPS, as it is the remake of a 2003 game, but it still deserves to be mentioned among the most anticipated games releasing in 2020 thanks to its unique visuals and old-school gameplay mechanics.

In XIII, players take control of Thirteen, a soldier who has been accused of murdering the President of the United States of America. Only that he does not remember having done the deed, as he wakes up injured and without memories on Brighton Beach, with the XIII tattoo being the only hint to his past. During the main campaign's 34 levels, Thirteen will regain his memories and learn what truly happened before he regained consciousness on the beach.

XIII may not be the game that will move the genre forward, but if you are tired of modern, competitive-oriented first-person shooters, you will find plenty to like in it when it launches this year.

Honorable Mentions

While the following shooter games did not make it into the list, they do deserve to be mentioned. Crossfire X will bring the online tactical first-person to Xbox One later this year complete with an all-new single-player campaign made by none other than Remedy. Outriders, developed by the team behind Gears of War: Judgement and Bulletstorm, will bring a new take on the co-op formula and a dark, sci-fi setting. Ready or Not, on the contrary, will be rooted in realism, with developer VOID interactive having consulted with police teams globally to create rules of engagement and a challenging scoring system. Rocket Arena will set itself apart from all the other games mentioned in this list with its colorful setting and competitive-oriented experience inspired by Blizzard's Overwatch. Speaking of which, there's a rumor that Overwatch 2 could be released this year, too.