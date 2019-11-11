Veterans Day Deal: 2018 MacBook Air from Just $749

You can pick up a renewed 2018 MacBook Air for a low price of just $749 for a limited period of time.

Veterans Day Sale Offers the 2018 MacBook Air (Renewed) for a Shockingly Low Price of Just $749 - Other Options Available too

The MacBook Air was due for an upgrade for a long, long time and Apple delivered on its promise by giving it an all-new design, a new keyboard, a few new finishes and a Retina display. But with that it also got a price bump. Along the way, it got a second update that brought the price down a little while maintaining the same processor but with a slower SSD and adding True Tone. This means that the 2018 MacBook Air is a pretty good deal if you are willing to make a couple of sacrifices. So, if you are looking to pick up a renewed MacBook Air then you are in for a treat.

Until stocks last, the 2018 MacBook Air is available for a significantly reduced price. Where you'd end up paying $999 for a brand new model, you can just call it a day at $749.99. But that's not all, there are two options to choose from, either with a 128GB or a 256GB SSD. Obviously, the latter is going to cost you $869.99, saving you $330 over the MSRP.

Looking for more deals? Check out the following: