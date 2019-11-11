Veterans Day Deal: 2018 MacBook Air from Just $749
You can pick up a renewed 2018 MacBook Air for a low price of just $749 for a limited period of time.
Veterans Day Sale Offers the 2018 MacBook Air (Renewed) for a Shockingly Low Price of Just $749 - Other Options Available too
The MacBook Air was due for an upgrade for a long, long time and Apple delivered on its promise by giving it an all-new design, a new keyboard, a few new finishes and a Retina display. But with that it also got a price bump. Along the way, it got a second update that brought the price down a little while maintaining the same processor but with a slower SSD and adding True Tone. This means that the 2018 MacBook Air is a pretty good deal if you are willing to make a couple of sacrifices. So, if you are looking to pick up a renewed MacBook Air then you are in for a treat.
Until stocks last, the 2018 MacBook Air is available for a significantly reduced price. Where you'd end up paying $999 for a brand new model, you can just call it a day at $749.99. But that's not all, there are two options to choose from, either with a 128GB or a 256GB SSD. Obviously, the latter is going to cost you $869.99, saving you $330 over the MSRP.
- Buy Apple 2018 13.3in MacBook Air (128GB and 256GB) - Starting from just $749.99
Looking for more deals? Check out the following:
- Veterans Day Deal: Nikon Z6 Full Frame Camera Body for $1,696 [Was $1,996, You Save $300]
- 11.11 Deal: GoPro HERO7 Black + Extra Battery + 32GB microSD Card for $329 [Was $434, You Save $105]
- Singles’ Day Deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Show 5 Combo for $139 [You Save $79.99]
- Deal Alert: Bose Home Speaker 500 with AirPlay 2 $100 Off
- Singles’ Day Deal: Google Pixel Slate for $529 [34% Off, You Save $269]
- Singles’ Day Deal: Mavic Air with Remote Controller for $738 [20% Off]
- Singles’ Day Deal: Anker PowerWave Pad 10W Wireless Charger for $9.99
- Singles’ Day Deal: Apple Watch Series 5 up to $80 Off
- Deal Alert: Anker 3-in-1 Charging Cable with Lightning, USB-C, micro USB Discounted to $10.99
- Get These Budget Smartphones on Discount – List Includes Xiaomi Mi 9T, Redmi Note 8 Pro, More
- Deal Alert: 10.2-inch iPad 7 Selling for $299 Today, You Save $30