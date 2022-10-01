Menu
Company

Tencent Is Reportedly Shifting Its M&A Strategy to Majority Deals

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 1, 2022, 09:11 AM EDT
Tencent

Tencent, one of the biggest tech companies in the world and the largest by gaming revenue, has long invested in companies based outside of China. However, it often did so in a limited fashion, only grabbing a minority stake and letting existing owners stay on to lead their companies.

Examples include Playtonic Games, Frontier Developments, Bohemia Interactive, Payload Studios, Offworld Industries, Triternion, Paradox Interactive, Remedy Entertainment, Krafton, Kakao, FromSoftware, Marvelous, Bloober Team, and Don't Nod.

Related StoryAernout van de Velde
Former PlayStation Boss Shawn Layden Joins Tencent Games

Today, a new Reuters report suggests there is going to be a shift in Tencent's merger and acquisition strategy to focus on majority deals instead. The reason for the policy change is well-known: the Chinese government's increasingly harsh restrictions on gaming (especially for minors) have forced Chinese companies, including the likes of NetEase, to look outward for growth. In August 2022, Tencent had to report its first-ever decrease revenue drop measured at -3% on a year-over-year basis when compared to the second quarter of 2021. The drop for the whole first half of 2022 was -1%.

The Chinese giant recently completed a sizable ($300 million) investment in Guillemot Bros., the family-owned company with the largest stake in Ubisoft. Tencent also received authorization from Ubisoft's Board of Directors to increase its existing direct stake in the company from 4.5% to 9.99% of capital or voting rights. As part of the deal, Tencent won't be able to sell its Ubisoft shares for five years and won't be able to increase its stake in the company for eight years.

Truth be told, it's not like Tencent didn't do any full-fledged acquisitions or majority stake deals before. It already happened with 1C Entertainment (now Fulqrum Games), Inflexion Games, Wake Up Interactive, Turtle Rock Studios, Sharkmob, Grinding Gear Games, Supercell, Leyou, 10 Chambers Collective, Klei Entertainment, and Tequila Works.

In all these cases, Tencent acquired the majority or the entirety of the shares outright. In other cases, such as with Yager Development, Fatshark, Sumo Group, Riot Games, and Funcom, an initial minority investment was followed by a more substantial operation to secure the control of these companies. As such, the only thing that sounds like it will change is Tencent just not bothering with the middle step any longer and going directly for majority deals. Either way, the gaming industry's wave of consolidation seems to be far from over.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order