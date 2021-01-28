DONTNOD Entertainment Gets €30 Million Investment From Tencent

DONTNOD Entertainment, the French game development studio known for Vampyr, Life is Strange, Tell Me Why and Twin Mirror, has received an investment of €30 million from Tencent. The investment will happen through Tencent's subsidiary Proxima Beta Europe and it will guarantee Tencent the option to propose the appointment of a representative on the Board of Directors of DONTNOD.

Oskar Guilbert, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DONTNOD, said:

We are delighted to welcome Tencent as a DONTNOD investor. This is a real expression of trust from a key online game leader, which is behind a number of success stories and has invested in several leading companies in the video game industry. Through this partnership, DONTNOD is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the various growth drivers in the video game industry, in particular in China and on mobile platforms, in cooperation with an industry leader. The capital increase announced today will enable us to step up and boost the roll-out of our development plan, which aims to capture more value from our original creations by self-publishing more games.

It seems like new Tencent investments happen on an almost regular basis now. Just yesterday we reported that Mundfish, the developer of Atomic Heart, received an investment from the Chinese giant as well. A few days earlier, Tencent acquired Klei Entertainment, and of course a few months ago they made the huge purchase of Leyou Technologies for around $1.5 billion.

Back to DONTNOD, their plan is to use these funds to 'finance the ramp-up of DONTNOD's strategy to develop new self-published intellectual properties worldwide on PC, consoles and mobile platforms, and thereby take full advantage of positive trends within the industry for creators of internationally renowned and original games, such as DONTNOD'.

The studio doesn't have any further announced titles, having released two games in the past months, but we'll let you know once we get news of what's next in store from DONTNOD.