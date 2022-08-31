FromSoftware Parent Company Gets New Investments by Sony and Tencent

FromSoftware parent company Kadokawa Corporation announced today it is procuring new investments for the Japanese developer from Sony and Tencent, who will, in turn, get new shares of the company by way of a third-party allotment. Sony and Tencent's shares in Kadokawa Corporation are set to increase to 14.1% and 16.3%, respectively.

Kadokawa Corporation went to great lengths to explain that the funds will go toward expanding and strengthening FromSoftware's development capabilities.

FromSoftware is driving the Game Business as it has continually been creating world-famous works, such as SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE and ELDEN RING, leveraging its advanced game IP development strength. With an eye on further expansion of the Game Business, the Group recognizes the enhancement of capabilities for the creation, development and deployment of game IP as one of the Group’s highest priorities. In line with this policy, the Company has decided to have FromSoftware implement fund procurement by way of a Third-Party Allotment to Sixjoy and SIE.

Through the implementation of the fund procurement, FromSoftware will aim to proactively invest in development of more powerful game IP for itself to strengthen FromSoftware’s development capabilities and will seek to establish a framework that allows the expansion of the scope of its own publishing in the significantly growing global market. In addition to these purposes, for an increase of the number of users in the global market for game IP that FromSoftware creates and develops, FromSoftware decided to conduct the Third-Party Allotment to Sixjoy within the Tencent Group, which has strength in its capabilities to develop and deploy mobile games and other network technologies in the global market including China, and SIE within the Sony Group, which has strength in its capabilities to deploy IP in games, videos and various other media in the global market, concurrently and separately.

FromSoftware's latest game, Elden Ring, launched earlier this year to universal critical and commercial acclaim. The game garnered perfect scores from plenty of reviews (ours included) and registered over 16.6 million units shipped to date. Meanwhile, creator Hidetaka Miyazaki is already busying himself with another project.