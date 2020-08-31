TCL’s marvelous 50-inch 4K HDR television set with built-in Roku TV is currently available for a low price of just $269, saving you $210 without lifting a finger.

Save $210 on a Brand New TCL 50-inch TV with 4K HDR, Alexa Compatibility and Roku TV Built Right in

A television is something that you don’t get to upgrade for at least five years or more. But, there will come a situation where you might want to invest in a second TV or replace your current aging set, and if you find yourself in that scenario then this deal might actually save you quite a lot of money.

Right now, TCL is selling its 50-inch 4K HDR TV with built-in Roku TV for a low price of just $269, which means you get to save $210. This is an absolutely insane price, if you are asking us. Whether you are looking to buy a second TV, or just want to add one to replace your current one, this deal is absolutely superb.

Thanks to the inclusion of Roku TV, you get access to countless channels and services right off the bat. Just make sure you hook this thing up to your home Wi-Fi or plug in an Ethernet cable to make it all happen. And since this is a ‘smart TV’ therefore it has another trick up its sleeve - it works with Amazon Alexa.

Simply set this TV up with Alexa and you can change channels, control volume or power it on or off using the power of your voice. You can do this either using your smartphone or using a speaker which has Alexa built-in.

Grab the deal from the link below. There are no discount codes or coupons.

Buy TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) - Was $479, now just $269

