Fly High and Far with this 4K Drone for Just $69 from Tomzon

Diving into the world of drones can be a tricky and expensive feat. But today, you don't have to think about both as Tomzon is offering its wonderful 4K drone, the D25, for a low price of just $69. All you have to do is enter a special discount code and clip the on-page discount coupon before checkout. Sounds simple, right?

The D25 is definitely a stylish little drone that takes some design cues from the Mavic Mini. Obviously, that's not a bad thing at all as the Mavic lineup is our favorite when it comes to design.

Being able to shoot 4K video, this drone will make sure that your memories are recorded in the sharpest possible resolution. With the included remote controller, you can take this thing pretty far as well in order to get a wider shot of whatever it is you are doing. And in order to make sure that your journey is a long one in the air, this drone ships with 2 batteries, giving you a total flight time of 24 minutes which is way above acceptable at this point.

There are built-in sensors in this drone so that it can hover and hold its position when you are not pushing the control joysticks around.

If you want your first ever drone, then you really can't go wrong here at all. For $69, this is a package which many will struggle to bring to the market. Just make sure you enter that special discount code and clip that coupon in order to bring the price down.

Buy Tomzon D25 4K Drone with camera, Easy to Fly FPV Foldable Drone - Was $99, now just $69 using discount code BGG33THA + on-page coupon

