Save $50 on Apple’s Latest iPad mini, Features 64GB Storage, Wi-Fi, Touch ID and More

Apple’s mighty iPad mini with A12 Bionic, 64GB of storage and Space Gray finish can be yours for just $349, saving you $50.

Not having to pay the full price of any product is a feeling no one can get enough of. Right now, you don’t have to pay the full price of the iPad mini either. This means you end up paying just $349, saving you $50 instantly.

Apple’s latest iPad mini is a technological marvel. It offers the full iPad experience in a smaller footprint and it does not even skip out on performance in any way, thanks to the A12 Bionic chip which is still powerful in 2020. This also means it is a perfect gaming tablet while you are out and about. And with 10 hours of battery life, you will return home with lots of battery to spare.

With support for Apple Pencil, the iPad mini turns into a note-taking powerhouse whenever you want it to be. And if you want to take things up a notch, just plug in a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse for the full iPadOS experience to get some serious work done.

7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

iOS with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

iPad deals have entered a strange territory lately. We are not seeing that many discounts like we used to before, therefore it is a good idea to pick this deal up immediately if you are looking to save some money instantly on a smaller iPad.

Buy Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $400, now just $349

