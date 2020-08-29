Galaxy S10 Plus Unlocked and Renewed With 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 855 Is Down to an Unbelievable $489

A while back, if we told you that the Galaxy S10 Plus carried a starting price of $999, you wouldn’t believe us right? We’re confident that you wouldn’t because right now, the Prism Black version of the Galaxy S10 Plus that is both fully unlocked and renewed is available for only $488.95 on Amazon. Of course, for those that don’t know what a renewed smartphone is, Amazon has taken the liberty of explaining what exactly those products deliver.

This product has been professionally inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. The product may have minimal scratches or dents, and a battery with at least 80% capacity. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional. This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied.

If you’re dissatisfied, you can easily return it and get your money back within 90 days, meaning there’s no harm in picking up any one of these models. As for the specifications, the fully unlocked Galaxy S10 Plus has a large 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a crisp 3440 x 1440 resolution that is HDR10+ compliant, and it’s armed with a powerful Snapdragon 855, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

That triple camera array at the back is extremely versatile, capable of capturing ultrawide angle, regular and telephoto images, while also being able to shoot 4K 60FPS video. There’s also a dual-camera setup at the front housed inside a pill-shaped cutout, with the 10MP being able to take regular images while the secondary 8MP unit is a depth sensor. The decent 4100mAh battery will last you the entire day, and it supports fast wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging too.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is also compatible with Samsung DeX, delivering a full desktop experience when plugged into an external monitor via the smartphone’s USB-C port. For $488.95, this is a ‘one of a kind’ deal that has also garnered a 4.2-star rating out of 5, so we’re not sure how better this can get for you.