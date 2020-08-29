Acer Spin 5 Convertible With 2K Display, Thunderbolt 3, Quad-Core CPU, and More Can Be Had for $110 Less Today

It’s honestly difficult to find a notebook that will deliver a combination of decent internals and pricing for both work and entertainment purposes, but on this occasion, the Acer Spin 5 convertible checks all the right boxes. Priced at $989.99 after a $110 discount, the Spin 5 convertible offers a variety of hardware specifications and features that will go nicely with whatever you’re doing at work or at home.

First, it sports a crisp 13.5-inch 2K display with a 2256 by 1504 resolution that also supports touch inputs. Being able to drive all those pixels is an Intel 10th-gen i7-1065G7, which is a quad-core processor with a Max. Turbo Frequency going up to 3.90GHz when you’re running intensive applications. You also have 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM running at higher clock speeds, which will be beneficial for whatever applications requires it.

You also get 512GB of upgradeable PCIe NVMe storage, and if you want to get your creative juices flowing, there’s also a rechargeable active stylus included with the packaging with 4096 levels of pressure. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll be happy to hear that the Acer Spin 5 convertible also features two Thunderbolt 3 ports (one of them supports charging) so if you want to connect an eGPU solution, a high-resolution monitor, this versatile port will get the job done.

Acer also states that you can get up to whopping 15 hours of battery life with the Spin 5 convertible and if you plug it in for just 30 minutes, you can get 4 hours of ‘screen on’ time as well. With so much going for this 2-in-1, it will be difficult not to pass up a deal on this machine, and since it costs less than $1,000, the deal becomes so much sweeter.