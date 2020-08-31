microSD cards don't have to be expensive in 2020 and Samsung is offering its super-fast 256GB EVO Select for just $29, saving you $20 instantly.

Save $20 on Samsung's EVO Select microSD Card with 256GB of Storage

There are a ton of devices apart from our phones and tablets that accept a microSD card. Those devices come in various shapes and sizes, such as baby monitors, drones, cameras and even some laptops. So, if you are looking to expand the storage of those devices, or even your phone and tablet, then make sure you do it without busting your wallet wide open, all thanks to Samsung.

For a limited time only, Samsung is offering the 256GB variant of its EVO Select microSD card for a low price of $29. What this means is quite simple, you pay $20 less than its usual retail price, which is a huge treat.

Apart from its low price, this card offers read speeds of up to 100MB/s and write speeds of 90MB/s. Essentially, this card is rated to read and write 4K video, which makes it ideal for top-end phones such as the Galaxy S20 and even the Note 20.

If you are interested, grab the card from the link below. There are no discount codes to deal with either.

Buy Samsung Electronics EVO Select 256GB microSDXC UHS-I U3 100MB/s Full HD & 4K UHD Memory Card with Adapter - Was $50, now just $29