Intel’s 9th-Generation Core i9-9900KF and Core i7-9700KF With 8 Cores, up to 5.00GHz Can Be Had for up to $196 Off

As part of the ‘Intel gamer days’ sale, two high-end processors belonging to the chip manufacturer’s 9th-generation lineup have been discounted considerably. You have the Core i9-9900KF as well as the Core i7-9700KF that have their prices reduced, with their discount details given below.

Core i9-9900KF - Now available for $429.00 (You save $89.60)

Core i7-9700KF - Now available for $319.00 (You save $196.00)

Bear in mind that both processors feature 8 cores, with both parts sporting a base clock frequency of 3.60GHz. The differences here is that the Max. Turbo Frequency of the Core i9-9900KF goes up to 5.00GHz and it has a total of 16 threads, while the Max. Turbo Frequency of the Core i7-9700KF is 4.90GHz, but it has 8 threads instead of 16. In terms of tackling both games and productivity, both processors will be adequate for your everyday use.

Both CPUs also sport a 95W TDP, so an average air cooler will help keep temperatures down if you’re not into serious overclocking although you’ll have to purchase a dedicated GPU separately since both processors don’t have integrated graphics solutions here. Both the Core i9-9900KF and Core i7-9700KF also support up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM, so if your need also arises in applications that use up a lot of memory, these will be ideal for you.