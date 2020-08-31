2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 With 10th-Gen Intel CPU, RTX 2060, 144Hz Display, More Gets an Attractive $200 Discount

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming laptop offers around, then you’re reading at the right place because the newest 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 has received a rare $200 discount and it’s only been a couple of months since this gaming laptop was announced. With the discount, the Helios 300 is now available to purchase for only $999, making it one of the best deals available at this time if you’re looking to play the latest AAA titles on the highest settings.

So what do you get for $999? A lot actually, because the newest version now comes with Intel’s latest 10th-generation Core i7-10750H processor, which is a 6-core part that can boost up to 5.00GHz. This CPU is paired with an RTX 2060 with 6GB of GDDR6 video memory. Also, with that 1080p 144Hz display, you’ll effortlessly be able to hit high framerates with this kind of hardware, even in the most demanding of titles and the 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300 will keep its thermals in check while doing so too.

Several reviews do mention that the thermal design of the latest model is the same one as the previous version, but here’s something extra for you in that $999 price bracket. Where the 2019 model was offered with only 256GB of storage, Acer has upped it up to 512GB of NVMe storage and has also provided two extra slots with which you upgrade your existing storage. You also have 16GB of DDR4 RAM, which is expandable down the road if you wish. For those clamoring for RGB lighting, your prayers have been answered, with the 2020 Acer Predator Helios 300’s keyboard providing 4-zone RGB backlighting.

There’s also a Wi-Fi 6 card that can be swapped out, but honestly, why would you need to at this time since it’s the fastest standard of wireless networking that you can experience. $999 is definitely the sweet spot for laptop gaming enthusiasts at the moment, but there’s no telling when the deal will expire so our recommendation is to pick it up as soon as you can before time runs out.