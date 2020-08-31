Add this 10W Fast Wireless Charging Stand to Your Bedside Table or Work Desk for Just $12.99
Let this Anker PowerWave Stand handle all your wireless charging needs for a low price of just $12.99. This is a limited time offer.
Save Big and Grab the Anker PowerWave Stand with 10W Charging Speed for Just $12.99
Having a wireless charger around is a convenience no one can get enough of. When you’re done with the day, or done using your smartphone, just place the device on a stand and it will start to charge up like magic. And right now, one of those stands is available for a low price of just $12.99, and it’s a pretty good one from Anker.
Called the PowerWave Stand, it is capable of pushing out 10W of power to devices that can support it. Therefore, it covers pretty much every single Samsung Galaxy smartphone that supports wireless charging. Everything else will charge at a cool 5W, including iPhones.
Thanks to its multi-coil design, you can charge your smartphone in either landscape or portrait mode. The portrait mode style of charging is particularly useful if you want to glance at your notifications or if you want to juice up your smartphone while attending that important Zoom meeting.
Make sure you grab the deal from the link below. There are no discount codes or coupons that you need to worry about.
Buy Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Stand - Was $18.99, now just $12.99
