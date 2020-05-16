Both Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus Could Ship With 16GB LPDDR5 RAM as Standard

To pick up an Android smartphone with a higher RAM count, one has to spend a little more money than usual. With the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus, customers won’t need to save a few bucks and acquire an Android handset with less amount of RAM, at least according to the latest leak. The only phone from Samsung to offer 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and that too you’ll have to spend a jaw-dropping $1,449 for it. For this much, you can purchase a high-end gaming laptop or build your own desktop computer.

No Word if Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus Will Be Offered With 16GB RAM in Their 5G Variants Only

In an exclusive interview that took place on YouTube, DSCC CEO Ross Young talks about the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus specifications. According to him, both models will ship with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM for their base versions, making it twice the amount of memory running in the Galaxy S20 and three-times the amount running in the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Samsung also recently started production of its second-generation LPDDR5 RAM for smartphones, so it’s highly likely that this technology will be found in the Galaxy Note 20 family. If this report turns out to be true, both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus will become multitasking beast, and if you’re able to hook them up to an external monitor, the extra screen real estate, as well as the faster and plentiful 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, will come in real handy.

However, before you get excited, you should know that both LTE and 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 20 will be arriving to select markets in the near future, so it’s not confirmed if both variants will be treated to 16GB RAM or not. Other specifications that might interest you include Qualcomm’s larger 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader, along with an increase in battery capacities, and possibly the inclusion of a faster and more efficient Exynos 992 SoC.

If you want to check out the exclusive interview, the video has been given below, so let us know down in the comments what you’re excited for in the coming months.

News Source: YouTube (Greggles TV)