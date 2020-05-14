Galaxy Note 20 Specs Leak Talks About Display Sizes, up to 16GB RAM, & Qualcomm’s Second-Gen Sonic Max Fingerprint Reader

After coming across multiple rumors surrounding the Galaxy Note 20 family, with most of them coming from Ross Young, an exclusive interview with a YouTube channel Greggles TV gave more details about the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus. There is much that he talks about; let’s break it down right here.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus’ Display Size Will Be Smaller Than Galaxy S20 Ultra

Young stated that both Note 20 variants might be the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s second-generation 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader. This new ultrasonic fingerprint technology is capable of reading two fingerprints simultaneously. This sensor was introduced back in December, for anyone who is wondering. More on this sensor; it is 17 times larger than its predecessor and promises to unlock at a faster speed.

Galaxy Note 20 May Not Come with a 120Hz Display

Next is the selfie camera position, that according to Young, it will remain in the same position as the Note 10 series. Meaning, the selfie punch-hole camera will take the usual center position on the screen. As for the display itself, Young leaked previously for it to be a 6.42-inch on the Galaxy Note 20 and a 6.87-inches on the Galaxy Note 20 Plus.

As for other specifications, the RAM will be capped at 16GB, according to Young. His expectations for the batteries on the two variants range between 4,000mAh and 5,000mAh; which isn’t far off from the battery sizes of the Galaxy S20 lineup. Young also expects Galaxy Note 20 Plus to sport a larger battery, but that is a common expectation we all have from a larger variant of any smartphone family.

The release date timeline remains the same, which is August. Adding to this prediction of Young’s, he also stated that the Galaxy Note 20 series will release alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 in early August and will go on a sale later the same month or maybe early September. So far, this is the update that we have been given regarding the Galaxy Note 20 series, and the launch is still far ahead so stay tuned for more leaks regarding the design, specs, and more.

