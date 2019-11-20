OnePlus 8 Pro Design With Slimmer Bezels, Punch-Hole Camera Show in Leaked Diagram

A month ago, some alleged OnePlus 8 Pro renders appeared revealing that the company’s upcoming flagship would not feature a pop-up front-facing camera to provide that ‘full screen’ experience. Instead, the OnePlus 8 Pro design would be a lot different, as seen in the latest diagram. Based on these pictures, we can assume that the phone is going to be quite different from its predecessors, so let us take a look at what could potentially change.

Two Punch-Hole Front-Facing Cameras Could Be Finalized as Part of the OnePlus 8 Pro Design

If the images have any credibility to them, it seems like the OnePlus 8 Pro design will be inspired by recent Samsung flagships. This means that instead of a pop-up front camera, the phone will likely have a pinhole or two for the selfie camera(s). There is a possibility that the regular OnePlus 8 will come with one punch hole to house a sensor, while the Pro variant will have two for a dual-camera setup for additional functionality and features. The display itself could have its refresh rate bumped up to 120Hz instead of 90Hz, at least according to one rumour.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Are Both Slated for a Q2 2020 Launch, According to One Tipster

The supposed OnePlus 8 Pro design sketches also imply that the triple camera layout will be retained at the back, but it will also be supplemented with a Time-of-Flight sensor which is supposedly housed in a circular cutout. Below the circular cutout, the laser auto-focus system can be seen. Other than that, everything remains the same as the OnePlus 7 Pro which means the power button, volume rocker, and alert slider have not been relocated, which is acceptable, given that more time and money would be used up just to shift the physical buttons.

Visually, the alleged OnePlus 8 Pro design looks quite appealing. However, since these are not official images, it’s best to treat them with a pinch of salt. After all, the phone isn’t expected until May 2020, and a lot can change in that time.

What Kind of OnePlus 8 Pro Specs Should We Expect?

OnePlus 8 Pro specs, just like its predecessors, will be the best-in-class in terms of hardware. We should expect a Snapdragon 865, with gobs of RAM and internal memory. The flash memory will most likely support the faster UFS 3.0 standard, along with support for LPDDR5 RAM, and perhaps a Snapdragon X55 5G modem for key markets, if we’re not asking for much?

Source: True-tech