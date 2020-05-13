OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Color Filter’ Camera Can See Through Certain Plastic Objects

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the company's flagship offerings for this year and there have been some very bold changes implemented to bolster the increased price tag. The OnePlus 8 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back which also includes a 5-megapixel Color Filter sensor. The camera provides gimmicky effects in the main app and up until now, that's all that it was used for. Now, it is said to see-through plastics using the Photochrom mode.

OnePlus 8 Pro Can See Through Certain Plastics Without IR Shielding Using the Photochrom Mode

The Color Filter lens also houses a depth or macro sensor, which is the first time we have seen on a smartphone. Now, the latest insights point that the color filter camera can see through certain layers of plastic that do not have IR shielding. Moreover, there is not much that you have to do. There is no workaround, no extra equipment required but the OnePlus 8 Pro handset that you use every day.

Check out MKBHD's tweet below, sharing the OnePlus 8 Pro's ability to see through certain plastics that do not have IR shielding.

Whoa - OnePlus 8 Pro's "color filter" camera can see through some plastics that don't have IR shielding. Thanks to @BenGeskin for the idea! 👀 pic.twitter.com/w6DQHd9eNS — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) May 13, 2020

All you have to do is enable the Photochrom mode on your OnePlus 8 Pro in the camera app and point to any plastic object. For instance, the remote control of your television. In the viewfinder, you can see right through the hard plastic exterior of the object. Other than certain objects, you can also see through wine and cola. Take note that not all objects are see-through. You can also see through infrared LEDs that are impossible to see in normal conditions.

We're not even sure to call it a feature but the ability is indeed impressive. You can show off the capability to your friends and family and brag about your new handset. The device now boasts a flagship price tag which is sad to see because the company positioned itself as the flagship killer in the previous years.

The OnePlus 8 Pro features high-end internals with different RAM and storage options. Snapdragon 865 is sure to provide superior performance and it wouldn't be wrong to say that the devices are one of the most powerful Android smartphones on the market. OnePlus also offers nifty software features that aim to enhance the user experience, like Optimized Charging.

What are your thoughts on the Photochrom mode and Color Filter on the OnePlus 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments.