OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS Update Supposedly Fixes the Green Tint Issue

The OnePlus 8 Pro is an exceptional device and we cannot take that away from it. However, a few days ago, users all over the internet started reporting a display issue where the screen would display a green tint. Although the issue is nothing new, seeing it on a $900+ flagship was alarming and to some extent, saddening as well.

The green tint issue was accompanied by a black crush issue as well, both screen issues, and at the time of reporting OnePlus did talk about addressing at least the green tint issue in the upcoming update.

Well, the company has released OxygenOS 10.5.5 update for the OnePlus 8 Pro and the new update is supposed to fix it.

The New OnePlus 8 Pro Update Brings Fix for The Green Screen Tint Issue and Camera Improvements

Now keep in mind that the official changelog does not state that the issue is fixed. But some users the over the official forums have reported that the issue has been fixed. However, we are still waiting for a larger sample size to confirm this. You can check out the official changelog for the update below.

System Optimized touch sensitivity on the screen edges

Optimized the display effects

Improved video smoothness in Motion graphics smoothing

Fixed known issues and improved system stability Battery Simplified interaction experience for Bedtime mode Camera Improved accuracy of white balance and focus in a dark environment Improved the smoothness and stability Network Enhanced the mobile data and Wi-Fi transmission stability

We are wondering if this update also fixes the black crush issue or not. However, the good news is that if you do head over to the official forums, it is safe to say that OnePlus is currently aware of the issues, and we are hoping that these issues can easily be fixed through software, and users do not have to resort to sending their devices for RMA. You should also acknowledge that the issue only pertains to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Have you faced a similar issue on your OnePlus 8 Pro? Let us know your thoughts.