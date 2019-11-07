Snapdragon 865 Launch May Happen in December 2019 at Qualcomm’s Tech Summit

Chipmaker Qualcomm has now formally confirmed that the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 will take place next month. It will be held from December 3 to December 5 in Hawaii, U.S. Although the company hasn’t revealed this, it’s almost a given that the Snapdragon 865 launch will also take place during the conference.

Upcoming Snapdragon 865 Launch Should Highlight Embedded 5G Options for Qualcomm’s Smartphone Partners When It Comes to Various Markets

Following the Snapdragon 865 launch next month, the chip will apparently enter mass production in February. The luxury Chinese brand 8848 has already announced a Snapdragon 865-fueled phone called the Titanium M6 5G. Of course, most Android flagships slated for a 2020 launch will also be fueled by this chipset.

Although the Snapdragon 865 launch is apparently inching closer, we don’t know a whole lot about it. Word is that this time around Samsung’s 7nm EUV-based fabrication process will be used to make the SoC and unlike last year, Qualcomm won’t be requiring TSMC’s services. It seems like Samsung edges out TSMC when it comes to thermal performance and efficiency.

The same 1 + 3 + 4 big.LITTLE CPU architecture as last year’s Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 855 Plus is expected to be retained but the Snapdragon 865 is said to custom cores based on the latest Cortex-A77. The silicon will apparently get a new Adreno GPU and is also expected to support the LPDDR5 RAM standard. According to tipster Ice Universe, the chipset achieved single and multi-core scores of 4250 and 13300 on Geekbench 4.

This was probably a reference device, meaning that the actual scores can be even higher. However, it should be noted that a previous benchmarking leak revealed lower scores than the ones mentioned above, but we’ll continue to update you guys on this. In any case, the latest figures cannot best the performance of Apple’s A13 Bionic.

During the Snapdragon 865 launch, Qualcomm is expected to release two variants which are apparently internally codenamed ‘Kona’ and ‘Huracan’. One of these will natively support 5G while the other will not have the Snapdragon X55 modem built-in. We can expect the non-5G version to power phones intended for markets like India where 5G networks haven’t gone live, and we also suspect that this version will be cheaper for OEMs to incorporate in their smartphones.

Just in case you weren’t interested in the Snapdragon 865 launch, we have a few details related to its successor, the Snapdragon 875. Just make sure to treat this info with a pinch of salt, since there’s not much revolving around the Snapdragon 875, but like always, we’ll have additional details for you in the future, including additional Snapdragon 865 details, so stay tuned.

Source: Qualcomm