OnePlus Z Set to Launch on July 10, Possibly Under $350

OnePlus transitioned from being a flagship-killer to a flagship when it raised its prices with the launch of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. However, this gave room to the company to launch a new smartphone - the OnePlus Z and position it as the budget device. We have been hearing a lot on the OnePlus Z for the past few months and today, we have information that it will be launched in India on July 10.

OnePlus Z Set to Launch in India on July 10, Potentially as Low as $330

According to Android Central, the budget OnePlus Z will launch during the second week of July. However, folks over at Android Central also points out that the launch date is not fixed or certain due to the global health crises. Henceforth, the final launch date could potentially vary unless the company thinks otherwise.

OnePlus Z Possibly Spotted in New Benchmark With 8-Core Chipset, 12GB RAM and More

Apart from the OnePlus Z launch date, we have previously heard that the 2020 budget device from the company will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the base model. Furthermore, it is also said to feature a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel. In terms of security, you will potentially get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The OnePlus Z is also rumored to be equipped with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 15-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. However, the numbers are mere speculations at this point and the final decision rests with the company. The device will feature a punch-hole camera as well situated in the center. Potentially, when the OnePlus Z launch nears in, we will hear more details to the subject.

As for the pricing details, XDA suggests that the OnePlus Z will be available ₹24,990 in India that translates to $330. We would love to see the OnePlus Z launch at this price as it would beat the competition with the overall user experience. Moreover, the 90Hz display at this price range is something that most smartphones are not equipped with. Other than this, we're not sure when will the company will set a global launch date for the OnePlus Z. Also, if you're familiar with more details on the OnePlus Z details, check out the detailed roundup on what you can expect.

We will share more details on the OnePlus Z as soon as we hear it. How do you like the OnePlus Z and what are your views on the price? Let us know in the comments.