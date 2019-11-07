This year was the first when OnePlus started incorporating higher refresh rate displays on its devices. This started with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the upgrade eventually found its way on the 7T series of phones. As the company stated earlier, it will continue using such upgrades in future smartphones, and according to a tipster, looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro refresh rate will not just be higher compared to regular handsets, it’s expected to be higher than all the models the company launched this year.

Tipster Teases That the OnePlus 8 Pro Refresh Rate Could Reach a Maximum 120Hz

According to Max J., the OnePlus 8 Pro refresh rate could be increased to 120Hz, making it higher than the 90Hz value we’ve seen in several devices. In fact, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s rumored refresh rate could match the ASUS ROG Phone II and the Xiaomi Blackshark 2 Pro, potentially turning it into a capable gaming handset. Keep in mind that before letting readers know about the potential OnePlus 8 Pro upgrade, Max J. also stated that both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be unveiled during Q2 2020, so let us see if that comes true.

While a higher refresh rate will always deliver a buttery smooth experience, it will eat through battery life. Let us hope that OnePlus uses a bigger battery so users can enjoy content with the 120Hz option enabled as well as experience better ‘screen on’ time at the same time. In terms of aesthetics, if you take a look at the video below, the OnePlus 8 Pro design is also said to change when compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Instead of a motorized pop-up camera, the company will reportedly use a punch-hole style cutout at the front side of the side. While this will eliminate that clean ‘full display’ look, the absence of moving parts in a premium smartphone is always a good thing.

Can the OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Turn It Into a Premium Gaming Smartphone?

From the look of things, it’s definitely a possibility. That’s because the OnePlus 8 Pro specifications will most likely include a Snapdragon 865, and if you’re familiar with the company’s practices, they stuff the best-in-class hardware in their Android flagships. The specs will most likely include faster UFS 3.0 storage, support for LPDDR5 RAM and sufficient screen real estate to help users view everything and more fluidly.

We should also remind you to treat all of this info with a pinch of salt because even though the OnePlus 8 Pro refresh rate getting bumped up to 120Hz sounds like a terrific upgrade, we’ll have to wait for additional details to come through, so stay tuned.

Source: Twitter (Max J.)