120Hz vs 60Hz Fluidity Difference Shown by OnePlus CEO in Latest Tweet

In 2019, OnePlus started outfitting its flagships with 90Hz screens, with a promise to never go back to slower 60Hz displays. For 2020, the company has implied that its 120Hz display technology that will likely make a debut with the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro. The manufacturer’s CEO Pete Lau recently took to Twitter to show the 120Hz vs 60Hz fluidity differences and the results will be exactly how you’d expect them to be.

120Hz vs 60Hz Differences Shown in Two Smartphones With a Quarter of the Speed to Highlight How Fluid the Experience Will Be

The short video clip uploaded on Twitter shows a 60Hz phone and a 120Hz handset side by side and while at first glance, the differences might not be apparent, it’s pretty evident that a higher refresher rate makes everything blazing fast and allows for smoother scrolling. The company calls the technology 120Hz Fluid Display and it almost seems like the 60Hz screen stutters when compared to it.

Unlike the Galaxy S20, Tipster Implies the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz Mode Will Work With Its Maximum Resolution Enabled

OnePlus claims that its display is faster than other 120Hz screens around and that it will also offer impressive color accuracy. The company has procured the AMOLED panel from Samsung and it has a Quad HD+ resolution. The display is a 10-bit panel and offers a peak brightness of more than 1000 nits which implies that it will support HDR10+ content. It has additionally been revealed that the screen has a touch same rate of 240Hz, which means it will be more responsive than competing devices.

The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020

So, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will likely support WQHD+ at 120Hz, the upcoming Galaxy S20 is tipped to offer either FHD+ at 120Hz or WQHD at 60Hz. If that turns out to be true, the OnePlus 8 Pro will likely smoke Samsung’s flagship offers in the display department while being offered at a cheaper price. At the moment, it is not exactly known when the OnePlus 8 lineup will be announced, but we’re sure Pete Lau might reveal some information during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020, which is scheduled to take place next month.

Source: Twitter (Pete Lau)

