120Hz Refresh Rate Display Tech Being Developed, Says OnePlus CEO

A 120Hz refresh rate display is only common on gaming smartphones right now, while mainstream, yet premium handsets still tout a 90Hz screen, examples of which are models launched by OnePlus last year. The company’s CEO, Pete Lau now states that the phone maker is actively developing a panel with a higher refresh rate, and it’s more than possible that this technology shows up on this year’s models.

OnePlus Says It Has Worked With Samsung to Develop a 120Hz Refresh Rate Display

Though there’s a very slim chance that the electrochromic glass technology seen on the OnePlus Concept One will materialize, a lot of customers who’ve been wanting to see a 120Hz refresh rate display on non-gaming smartphones will be happy to hear what OnePlus has been working on. Lau claims that it has worked with Samsung to develop a 120Hz refresh rate display, but he probably didn’t want to give away all the key details, so he didn’t state that if it was for the OnePlus 8 range or future models.

OnePlus 8 Pro Design Revealed in New Diagram; Slimmer Bezels, Front Punch-Hole Camera Clearly Visible

Lau did mention earlier that the 90Hz refresh rate will become a standard feature in future smartphones, and that these handsets will be much cheaper for customers. This can mean that the rumored OnePlus 8 Lite we reported about earlier will be more affordable for the masses and it will still ship with a 90Hz screen, while the more premium models such as the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be treated to a 120Hz refresh rate display.

An earlier rumor also mentioned the OnePlus 8 Pro sporting a higher refresh rate than the OnePlus 7 Pro, so while the CEO might not admit it, the chances of a better display incorporated on the upcoming models are already looking promising. As for the core details of this 120Hz refresh rate display, all that the company talked about is detailed below.

120Hz Refresh Rate Display - Development Process, Features, Hardware Used, Software Optimizations, and More

The 120Hz refresh rate display will most likely offer a 240Hz touch sample rate, making animations a lot smoother, and motion delay a lot less noticeable. The improved display responsiveness is what the company refers to as ‘Smooth Chain’, signifying that the best is yet to come. Also, a technique called MEMC, or Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation will be made possible thanks to a separate chip present in the smartphone which will convert low framerate videos to play at 120FPS, leading to a more fluid media consumption experience.

As for image quality, OnePlus speaks highly of it, with each 120Hz refresh rate display sporting a JNCD, or Just Noticeable Color Difference value lower than 0.8. JNCD values that are lower than 1 are an indication that color differences cannot be discerned by the human eye. A 10-bit color mode for HDR content consumption will also be supported, meaning that the availability of around 1.07 billion colors for a vivid experience will be present to the customer. In contrast, the 8-bit mode only provides 16.7 million color variations, so that’s a major step-up, no matter which way you look.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Are Both Slated for a Q2 2020 Launch, According to One Tipster













Brightness adjustment levels from 1024 levels to 4096 levels have also been put into effect. This change will offer improved accuracy when display levels change according to the surrounding light so, you won’t have to adjust the brightness slider for better comfort; the software will do that for you without making your eyes sting.

With so much to look forward to when we’re just talking about the display, imagine how the rest of the phones will turn out? Pretty impressive I imagine, but that will be a discussion for another time, so stay tuned for more.

Source: Weibo

