iPhone 6s Is Available for Just $99 for Cyber Monday [Limited Units for Sale]

It’s been a long time since Apple discontinued the iPhone 6s but that doesn’t mean you can’t grab this particular model for practically a throwaway price tag for Cyber Monday 2019. If you’re dead-set on getting in on the Apple ecosystem without spending too much, Walmart has just the deal for you and it will only cost you a measly $99.

This model is a prepaid version and comes with 32GB of onboard storage. You’ll be able to learn more about how the deal works by clicking on the link below but we’ll provide a brief outline. You can select from a variety of smartphones, pick a plan that fits your needs and activate it online while sitting anywhere in your home or when you’re outside. Straight Talk service offers a slew of plans for customers, and you can pick up their prepaid and SIM cards and then insert that card in the iPhone 6s to activate the package.

There’s no contract that comes with your purchase and you also get a 1-year warranty, so that’s a plus side. Also keep in mind that the iPhone 6s can run iOS 13, so you’ll be running Apple’s latest and greatest update and experience the best features right off the bat.

