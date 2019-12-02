Best Laptop Deals on Cyber Monday 2019 Available Right Now, Deals from Just $299
Pick up a brand new laptop for as little as $299 today thanks to the shopping even that is Cyber Monday.
Whether it is something from Acer, ASUS or LG, there are tons of laptop deals which you can pick up right now. But if budget is a little tight then you might be interested in what is available on this specific date as Cyber Monday has discounted a handful of great options to wonderfully low price points. Let's dive in and see what is on offer:
- Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop, 15.6" Full HD IPS Display, 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8145U, 4GB DDR4, 128GB PCIe Nvme SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 in S Mode, A515-54-30BQ - Was $379.99, now just $309.99
- ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6” FHD, Intel Core i3-8145U CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Windows 10 in S Mode, F512FA-AB34, Slate Gray - Was $399.99, now just $309
- ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Windows 10 Home, F512DA-EB51, Slate Gray - Was $549.99, now just $439
- ASUS Vivobook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop, 14” HD Touchscreen, Intel Quad-Core Pentium N5000 Processor, 4GB DDR4, 128GB eMMC Storage, Windows 10, TP401MA-AB21T - Was $349.99, now just $299.99
- LG gram Laptop - 15.6" Full HD Touchscreen, Intel 8th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB, 18.5 HRs Battery, USB Type-C, - 15Z990-A.AAS7U1 (2019), Dark Silver - $1,199.99
- Asus ZenBook 13 Ultra-Slim Laptop, 13.3” Full HD Wideview, 8th Gen Intel Core I5-8265U, 8GB LPDDR3, 512GB PCIe SSD, Backlit KB, Fingerprint, Slate Gray, Windows 10, UX331FA-AS51 - Was $799.99, now just $679.99
- HP Pavilion X360 14-Inch Convertible Laptop, Intel Core I5-8265U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Hard Drive & 128 GB Solid-State Drive, Windows 10 Home (14-cd1042nr, Mineral Silver) - Was $669.99, now just $529.99
- ASUS ZenBook 14 Ultra Thin & Light Laptop, 4-Way NanoEdge 14” Full HD, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, Wi-Fi 5, Windows 10, Silver Blue, UX431FA-ES74 - Was $899.99, now just $769.99
- ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 Thin and Light 2-in-1 HD Touchscreen Laptop, Intel 2.6GHz Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Windows 10 in S Mode (Switchable to Win 10 Home), 1 Year Office 365 - J401MA-YS02 - Was $349.99, now just $249.99
- Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, 14.0 Inch HD, Touch screen, Intel Core i3-8145U Processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 128GB Nvme SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10, Onyx Black - Was $539.99, now just $349.99
- Dell XPS 15 Laptop, XPS9570-7035SLV-PUS, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H Processor (9M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz), 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2666MHz, 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD, 15.6" 4K Ultra HD (3840 X 2160) - Was $1,699.99, now just $1,399.99
- LG gram Laptop - 13.3" Full HD Display, Intel 8th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 24.5 Hour Battery, 13Z990-U.AAW5U1 (2019), White - Was $899.98, now just $719.99
- Dell Inspiron 15|Amd Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Proc W/Radeon Vega 8 Graphics|8Gb|256Gb|15.6-Inch FHD (1920 X 1080) - Was $549.99, now just $413.95
- HP 15-Inch HD Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Hard Drive & 128 GB Solid-State Drive, Windows 10 Home with DVD Drive (15-db1016nr, Chalkboard Gray) - Was $549.99, now just $399.99
- Acer Swift 3 SF314-55G-78U1 Laptop, 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U, NVIDIA GeForce MX150, 14" Full HD, 8GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, Gigabit WiFi, Back-lit Keyboard, Windows 10 - Was $899.11, now just $549.99