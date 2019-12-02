Google Nest Wifi mesh system 2-pack is currently discounted to $259 for a limited period of time. Usually it retails for $299.

Cyber Monday Deal Discounts the Google Nest Wifi System to just $259

Google somewhat surprised everyone with the announcement of its Nest Wifi system. Not quite an upgrade, since it is not WiFi 6, but packs some minor changes that makes it new in our books anyway. And if you have been wanting to pick one up for yourself, then you can do it today for a wonderful discount attached.

The Google Nest Wifi mesh system 2-pack is currently discounted to $259, saving you $40 in the process. It offers AC2200 speeds, and the 2-pack will easily cover a 4400 square foot home with utmost ease. This means that multiple users can stream 4K video in a large area and the Nest Wifi system will handle it all while managing traffic congestion for you on your network.

Since this is a Google product after all therefore you can expect to manage everything even if you are away from your home using a nifty little app. You can even set certain parameters, ensuring that your kids stay off their phones and tablets during certain times thanks to WiFi Pause.

Pick up the deal right now if your current WiFi router is about to give up the ghost or if you are experiencing dead spots at home.

Buy Google Nest WiFi Router 2 Pack - Was $299, now just $259

