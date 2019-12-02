Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Can Be Had With $500 Savings, Free AKG Noise-Cancellation Headphones on Cyber Monday

If you missed out on Black Friday, there’s still a chance for you to avail the latest Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 Cyber Monday deals. This time, you’ll be able to save up to $500 and not just that, with the purchase of either a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 model, you’ll get a free pair of AKG N700 noise-cancellation headphones absolutely free. Let us start with the important details of the deal.

The lowest price of these details start from the Galaxy S10 and along with the freebie, that will set you back by $698.99. The model being offered is the 128GB internal memory one, it’s unlocked and comes with 8GB of RAM. If you want a much larger handset as your daily driver, you can avail the Galaxy Note 10 deal, which starts from $748.99, is the unlocked variant and features 256GB of onboard storage. This too offers the same noise-cancelling headphones.

Add just $100 to that, and you’ll be able to nab yourself a Galaxy Note 10 Plus with the same freebie, with the offer going for $898.99. If you want to wait, we’ll advise against it. That’s because these offers are only valid for Cyber Monday, meaning that they will expire as soon as this day ends.

So whatever you need to pick up, make sure the purchase is made today or you’ll have to wait till next year.

