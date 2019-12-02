The Cyber Monday deals are coming in hot and you can pick up a brand new Fibit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch for just $98.99 today.

Dive into the World of Fitbit with the Versa Lite Edition for Just $98.99 for Cyber Monday

Whenever we talk about smartwatches, the Apple Watch usually comes out on top most of the time. But if you are looking for an alternative that is a little easy on the wallet then there's an option in the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition. And as the name suggests, it's very light on pretty much a lot of things, especially the wallet. And thanks to Cyber Monday, things are lighter than before, getting you onboard the bandwagon for a low price of just $98.99.

Essentially, the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition is an activity tracker and will keep track of your heart-rate, calories burned, sleep stages and whatnot with a 4-day battery life. You can record up to 15+ types of exercises with amazing accuracy. You even get access to your most-used day to day apps such as sports, weather, calendar, text and more. And obviously, you'll get your smartphone notifications right on your wrist, if that's your highest priority.

This is a great deal on an amazing smartwatch that is minimal in a lot of ways. Grab it today for Cyber Monday before price returns to normal or stocks run dry.

Buy Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch, One Size (S & L bands included) - Was $159.95, now just $98.99

