Apple Pencil 1 is Still $20 Off for Cyber Monday, Brand New for $79

A brand new, first-generation Apple Pencil can be picked up for $79 on Cyber Monday. You save $20 immediately with this deal.

Get a Brand New Apple Pencil for Your iPad and Save $20 in the Process

If you are one of the lucky few who managed to pick up a brand new iPad on Black Friday then you are probably wondering what you should do next in order to make your purchase even more exciting. Well, you can buy a case or a screen protector. And if you bought anything other than the 2018 iPad Pro, then you can take things to a whole new level by investing in the Apple Pencil which happens to be $20 off today, bringing the price down to just $79 for a limited time.

With the Apple Pencil, you open up a whole new world of possibilities for yourself. You can use the device to jot down notes in your favorite note-taking app. Or, if you like, get into the world of digital art. You can obviously use the Pencil to control whatever there is on the screen in a very precise manner. This is especially handy in an app like Lightroom or LumaFusion.

This is a Cyber Monday-only deal and won't last until tomorrow. So, jump into the link below and grab the Apple Pencil for just $79 right away.

Buy Apple Pencil - Was $99, now just $79

Looking for more deals? Make sure to check out the following: