List of iPhone Models Potentially Compatible With Upcoming iOS 16 Update

Apple will host its WWDC 2022 event on June 6 where it will announce iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 along with a boatload of new updates for the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more. At this point, there are no concrete details available as to which iPhone models will be compatible with iOS 16. However, some models of the iPhone might not support Apple's forthcoming iOS 16 update. Earlier this month, Apple discontinued its iPod touch lineup which is an indication that older Apple products might end support for the company's new operating system.

These iPhone Models Will Potentially Lose Compatibility With iOS 16 - Check Out The List Below

As mentioned earlier, iOS 16 will be announced on June 6 at Apple's WWDC 2022 event. The update will not feature a major facelift, according to Mark Gurman. However, tweaks might be made to how we interact with the system and changes in Notifications and health tracking. In the past few years, Apple did not end support for a single iPhone model. What this means is that iOS 13, iOS 14, and iOS 15 were compatible with the same models of the iPhone which includes the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Take note that internal memory plays a significant role when it comes to iOS updates. For instance, iOS 13 was only available on iPhone models with 2GB of RAM or higher. Henceforth, iOS 13 dropped support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. We suspect that iOS 16 will not be compatible with iPhone models that feature less than 3GB of RAM. While the iPhone 7 series also features 3GB of RAM, it will likely support the update due to the A10 Fusion chip. You can also check out the new iOS 16 concept.

If Apple decides to make the A10 Fusion chip and 3GB of RAM a requirement for iOS 16 compatibility then these iPhone models will feature support for the update:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

Second-Gen iPhone SE

Third-Gen iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

If past trends are taken into consideration, the above-mentioned iPhone models will be compatible with Apple's iOS 16. We can see that the iPhone 7 Plus is the oldest model to feature support for iOS 16. As for the iPhone models that will lose compatibility, check out the list below.

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

First-Gen iPhone SE

It remains to be seen if Apple will compensate the iPhone 7 this year since the 'Plus' variant is compatible. Take note that these are mere speculations at this point and the final word rests with the company. Apple could decide to make iOS 16 compatible with all iPhone models that support iOS 15. Henceforth, take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from iOS 16? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.