Cyber Monday Offers up the GoPro HERO8 with a Flat $50 Discount, Now Just $349

I think it's safe to say that GoPro has turned into the only name you can trust when it comes to outdoor action cameras. They look great, they perform fantastic and record video just the way you like it. And the latest in the lineup, the GoPro HERO8, is currently selling for a $50 discount, giving you another reason why your next action camera should be from GoPro and no one else.

For $349, you get a lot of action camera. This thing can shoot video in 4K 60 frames per second, allowing you to take things to a cinematic level, if you like. But that's not all, you can capture stunning photos in 12-megapixel resolution. And if you are worried that your video might be a little shaky, then this is one action camera that doesn't have the word 'shake' in its dictionary thanks to Hyper Smooth 2.0 a huge improvement over Hyper Smooth 1.0 available with the GoPro HERO7.

There are a lot of great features that make this GoPro better than before. So, if you want to make good use of this deal then make sure you head over to the link below right now and avail this wonderful Cyber Monday deal.

Buy GoPro HERO8 Black - Was $399, now just $349

