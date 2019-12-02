Black Friday Discount on Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6 Continues Through Cyber Monday – Get it Now!

If you missed out on our deals this Black Friday, no need to worry about the discounts for they are still active and running through Cyber Monday. That's right, we have the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6 available at an extremely low price for a limited time and this might be your last chance to get them. Simply follow the link and codes mentioned below.

Cyber Monday Discount on Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6 Brings Prices Down to Extremely Low

Take note that the discount is only available for a limited time. This means that the discount would revert to its original model. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the Cyber Monday discount on Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6.

Asus ROG Phone 2

If you're looking for the best gaming smartphone on the market, we doubt you'll find a better option than the Asus ROG Phone 2. It features the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus chip coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. In addition, the 120Hz display is something to get excited over since it contributes to the provision of fluid user experience and an essential if you're gaming.

The Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 29 percent discount, priced at $518.99. Use the code: GBROG2345678 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone 6

If you're a fan of the Asus Zenfone 6, we have two color options available. It boasts a unique design with a flip camera mechanism which compliments the all-screen design. As for performance, it features Snapdragon 855, one of the fastest chips in the Android industry and you won't have to hold back on any app or game with this. Apart from this, the smartphone also features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity.

The Asus Zenfone 6 in Black is available at a discounted price of $539.99. Use the code: GBMPOUZF6 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

The Asus Zenfone 6 in Silver is available at a discounted price of $519.99. Use the code: GBZF6SLIV to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for our Cyber Monday discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6. If you're up for it, get the one that you want as soon as you can before the offer expires.

Which model are you looking to get this Cyber Monday? Let us know in the comments.