Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals on Chromebook, Deals from Just $119
You can pick up a nice little Chromebook today with a 48% discount attached. There are great options available from Acer, ASUS, Samsung and more.
Sometimes you just need a Chromebook to get things done. And if you are looking for one at a huge discount then Cyber Monday is going to please you for sure. With deals starting from just $119, there is something here for everyone. Let's dive right in and see what is on offer:
- ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS02 11.6" Ruggedized and Water Resistant Design with 180 Degree (Intel Celeron 4 GB, 16GB eMMC, Dark Blue, Silver) - Was $229, now just $119.99
- Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible, 11.6-Inch HD Touch, Intel Celeron N3150, 4GB DDR3L, 32GB, Chrome, CB5-132T-C1LK - Was $299.99, now just $179.99
- ASUS Chromebook C202SA-YS04 11.6" Ruggedized and Water Resistant Design with 180 Degree Hinge (Intel Celeron 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC, Dark Blue) - Was $269, now just $169.99
- Acer Chromebook 11, Celeron N3350, 11.6" HD, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB eMMC, Google Chrome, C732-C6WU - Was $219.99, now just $124.99
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434 2 In 1 Laptop, 14" Touchscreen FHD 4-Way NanoEdge, Intel Core M3-8100Y Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage - Was $569.99, now just $469
- Acer Chromebook 15, Intel Celeron N3350, 15.6" Full HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 32GB Storage, Google Chrome - Was $349.99, now just $239.99
- HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with 180-Degree Hinge, Full HD Screen, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120 Processor, 4 GB SDRAM, 32 GB eMMC Storage - Was $279.99, now just $179
- Samsung Chromebook 3, 11.6", 4GB Ram, 64GB eMMC (XE500C13-K06US) - Was $279.99, now just $176.99
- ASUS Chromebook C423NA-DH02 14.0" HD NanoEdge Display, 180 Degree, Intel Dual Core Celeron Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage - Was $269, now just $179
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02 10.1inch Rockchip RK3399 Quad-Core Processor 2.0GHz, 4GB Memory,16GB, All Metal Body,Lightweight, USB Type-C - Was $299, now just $179.99
- Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop, Celeron N3350, 11.6 Inches HD Touch, 4GB DDR4, 32GB Storage, Wacom EMR Pen - Was $399.99, now just $299.99
- Acer Chromebook 315, AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" Full HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC - Was $299.99, now just $179.99