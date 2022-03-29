iOS 15.4 Battery Drain Test Video Reveals Significant Improvement on Older iPhone Models

Apple released iOS 15.4 to all compatible iPhone models earlier this month with a boatload of new forward-facing features. We are now waiting for Apple to send out invites for its WWDC event this year where the company will announce its forthcoming iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and much more. Since iOS 15.4 is now out, some aspects need to be addressed or brought forward. Henceforth, an iOS 15.4 battery drain test will give us insight if the update takes a hit on the battery life of compatible iPhone models.

iOS 15.4 Improves Battery Life on Older iPhone Models, Suggests Battery Drain Test

With every major update, there are chances that the battery life is affected on some iPhone models. For our ease, YouTube channel iAppleBytes have conducted an iOS 15.4 battery drain test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and older models. The exhaustive battery test will let us know if updating to iOS 15.4 affects battery life on all compatible iPhone models.

In the iOS 15.4 battery drain test, iPhone 13 lasted for 8 hours and 26 minutes, which is 8 minutes less than iOS 15.3.1. The iPhone 12 saw a 22-minute decrease to 6 hours and 34 minutes on iOS 15.4 compared to iOS 15.3.1. The iPhone 11 featured more or less the same battery life running iOS 15.4 and lasted 5 hours and 11 minutes.

An interesting thing to note here is that older iPhone models saw an increase in battery life after updating to the latest iOS 15.4 update. This includes the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8. On older iPhone models, the battery life was increased by 20 to 30 minutes which is a major jump compared to iOS 15.3.1. 2020 iPhone SE model also received a major battery boost with more than 30 minutes added.

We can conclude that Apple's latest iOS 15.4 features enhancements to boost battery life on older iPhone models. We will share more details on the subject, so be sure to stick around for more details. You can check out the iOS 15.4 battery drain test video embedded above.

How is the battery life on your iPhone after updating to iOS 15.4? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.