iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Switching to LTPO OLED Could Make This Display Tech Widely Adopted by 2023

2021 will be the year Apple adopts LTPO OLED technology for the first time in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to numerous reports. While this display advancement boasts significant advantages, it is not as widely adopted, likely due to its high price per unit. However, one analyst claims that LTPO OLED will overtake LTPS in adoption rate by 2023, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max contributing to that switch.

In the Next Two Years, LTPO OLED Will Be More Popular Than LTPS

Ross Young posted on Twitter on how he expects LTPO OLED technology to overtake LTPS in the next couple of years. While he talks about the U.S. market share, he believes that the introduction of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max sporting this technology will help improve the adoption rate. Currently, Samsung is reportedly the sole provider of these displays, and this addition will ultimately give Apple’s upcoming premium iPhones support for that 120Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Once More Reported to Use 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens for up to 20 Percent Improved Efficiency

Later on, LG Display could be added to the mix, assuming the manufacturer can promise Apple both quality and quantity. According to a previous report, using LTPO OLED on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will give them up to 20 percent improved power efficiency. This is because this technology can dynamically switch the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on what is shown on the iPhone’s screen. For instance, if your phone displays a static image, the refresh rate will decrease to the lowest possible value to conserve battery life.

We now predict LTPO backplanes to overtake LTPS in AMOLED smartphones on a $US basis in 2023 with a big uptake from Apple over that period... pic.twitter.com/0N2gqJF3Mp — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 12, 2021

Considering that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will have both 5G and 120Hz refresh rate support, an efficient display will be needed to offset the negative battery guzzling properties of the aforementioned upgrades. The A15 Bionic, Apple’s upcoming SoC, is expected to get mass produced from late May, and the custom silicon could also contribute to that efficiency factor. However, adding an LTPO OLED screen will do wonders for the two premium smartphones.

Of course, we will see how big an improvement this display upgrade brings to the table when Apple reportedly unveils the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in late September, so stay tuned for more updates from our side.

News Source: Ross Young