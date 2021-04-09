iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Once More Reported to Use 120Hz LTPO OLED Screens for up to 20 Percent Improved Efficiency

Given the consistent number of reports talking about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max arriving with 120Hz refresh rate displays, the latest update does not seem out of place. On this occasion, it is mentioned that both LG and Samsung will be converting parts of their production capacity and reserve them for Apple.

Complete Conversion From LTPS to LTPO Production Expected in the First Half of 2021

A paywalled DigiTimes report spotted by MacRumors claims that both Samsung and LG are in the process of converting their production facility to make panels for the Cupertino tech giant. Partnering with Apple will reap massive monetary rewards, which is one reason why both Korean manufacturers want to mass produce displays for the iPhone maker. In a previous report, it was stated that Samsung would commence LTPO OLED production from the first half of 2021.

5G mmWave iPhone Shipments Could Be Increased by Apple for 2021 Due to Increasing Demand

LG, on the other hand, will be responsible for mass producing LTPS screens, which will likely be reserved for the less expensive iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini. Sadly, this also means that the ‘non-premium' iPhone 13 series will not get 120Hz refresh rate support, so you will have to purchase the pricier iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to experience the hardware upgrade.

Switching to LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will result in one major advantage; power efficiency. For those that do not know, this display technology can dynamically switch the refresh rate between 1Hz to 120Hz, depending on what is shown on the iPhone’s screen. For instance, if your phone displays a static image, the refresh rate will decrease to the lowest possible value to conserve battery life.

At this stage, Samsung is expected to be the sole provider of 120Hz LTPO OLED panels to Apple, but LG could be placed into the fold if it can deliver on the quality and quantity front. However, we do not expect that to happen before 2022, so the company’s only responsibility is the mass production of LTPS panels. Apple will reportedly launch the four new iPhone 13 models in late September, and it is at that time where we will present all important details to our readers, including the display upgrades, so stay tuned.

News Source: DigiTimes