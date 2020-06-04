Apple Suppliers Developing OLED Displays For 2021 iPhones With Low-Power LTPO Technology

It's still months before Apple announces its ultra-hyped iPhone 12 models and we are hearing details on what the 2021 iPhone models will have in store. That's right, it is being reported that Apple's supply chain partners are developing new OLED displays for the 2021 iPhones with low-power LTPO technology. Scroll down for more details on the story and what could the tech bring to the table.

2021 iPhone Models to Feature OLED Displays WithLow-Power LTPO Technology For Better Battery Performance and More

As mentioned earlier, Apple suppliers are gearing up to develop OLED panels using LTPO backplane technology which will be part of the 2021 iPhone models. The news comes from DigiTimes and the paywall preview of the report reads:

Apple CEO Sued For Fraudulent Statements – Here’s What You Should Know

iPhone OLED screens may adopt LTPO backplanes in 2021, say sources

Apple has yet to introduce its 5G iPhones for 2020, but its supply chain is already developing OLED screens using LTPO backplane technology for next year's premium iPhone models, according industry sources.

For those of you who are not familiar with LTPO technology, it will provide more power or energy-efficient backplane. It is responsible for handling individual pixels on the panel. Since the entire display is not lighting up and only the required pixels light up, it serves to save power and ultimately enhances battery life.

Apart from being more power-efficient, LTPO technology can also pave in the room for more features like an always-on display, ProMotion, and much more. Previously, Jon Prosser and Max Weinbach have said that ProMotion might be part of the 2020 series iPhones.

However, analyst Ross Young believes that in order for displays to feature the ProMotion technology, LTPO is necessary. This is due to the fact that the LTPO backplane will allow for a variable refresh rate as low as 1Hz whereby optimizing the battery life. The full report will be available tomorrow so we would have more details on the situation.

We will update you guys when the full report is available. As for now, what do you think about technology? Do you think the 2020 iPhones will feature ProMotion displays? Let us know in the comments.